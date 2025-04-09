Play Qiddiya City joins WTTC

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has welcomed Play Qiddiya City as a new destination partner, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.

As the destination marketing and management organisation (DMMO) for Qiddiya City, Play Qiddiya City positions the city destination as a world-class Travel & Tourism hub and the home of Play.

Photo credit: Qiddiya Media. Racetrack rendering with a promise to be part of the play at Qiddiya City, a 45 km drive from Riyadh.

Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya City is one of Saudi Arabia’s visionary giga-projects, developed under the auspices of Vision 2030 to drive economic diversification and enrich the quality of life for residents. The city seamlessly integrates its Power of Play philosophy into every aspect of its development, offering immersive experiences across entertainment, sports, and culture.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Play Qiddiya City embodies the spirit of innovation and transformation at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s fast-moving Travel & Tourism sector. More than just a destination, Qiddiya City is a movement redefining how people engage with tourism, leisure, and cultural experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome Play Qiddiya City to WTTC and look forward to supporting their journey as they redefine travel experiences in the region. This partnership showcases its commitment to sustainable development and its ambition to become a global leader in entertainment and leisure.”

Play Qiddiya City Director General Ross McAuley added: “Joining WTTC marks a significant milestone for Play Qiddiya City as we establish our presence on the global stage. As the ultimate ambassador for play, Qiddiya City is based on an idea whose time has come, offering an unparalleled blend of sports, entertainment, and culture.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to experience our theme parks, sporting venues, and esports and gaming district.”

Qiddiya City’s ambitious plans include a groundbreaking motorsports track featuring “The Blade,” the world’s first cantilevered track section; Falcon’s Flight, the tallest, fastest, and longest rollercoaster globally, located within Six Flags Qiddiya City; and the region’s largest water park, Aquarabia Qiddiya City. These visionary developments reflect Qiddiya City’s philosophy that “ordinary needs an extra,” ensuring every experience is extraordinary.

About Play Qiddiya City

Play Qiddiya City is the destination marketing and management organisation (DMMO) tasked with leading, coordinating, and influencing all aspects of Qiddiya City’s socio-economic growth under a coherent strategy, considering the needs of visitors, residents, businesses, and the environment.

About Qiddiya City

Construction of the entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, started at the beginning of 2019. It was scheduled to open in 2023, though as of 2024, significant projects, including Six Flags Qiddiya City, the Aquarabia waterpark, and the Formula One racetrack, are still under construction. The F1 racetrack is now scheduled to open in 2027). The project is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy. (Source: Wikipedia).