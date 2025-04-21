MTF convenes in Luang Prabang this June

LUANG PRABANG, Laos, 22 April 2025: The Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF), an annual signature event of the Greater Mekong Subregion’s seven country members, will convene in Luang Prabang from 25 to 27 June.

MTF is organised by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), representing the tourism interests of seven countries: Cambodia, China (two provinces, Yunnan and Guang Xi), Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Last year, MTF2024 was hosted in Lijiang, China, Yunnan, from 22 to 26 April, with approximately 200 delegates.

What to Expect at MTF 2025

The Mekong Tourism Forum 2025, hosted in the UNESCO World Heritage City of Luang Prabang, Lao PDR, will adopt the conference theme of “United Journey – Stronger Together.”

This theme underscores the critical importance of collaboration in tourism planning and development. It highlights the collective responsibility of stakeholders to implement the GMS Tourism Strategy 2030 as a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Standout presentations

The GMS Tourism Strategy 2030 launch, a roadmap for tourism development that emphasises sustainability, digitalisation, resilience, and regional cooperation to drive regional tourism growth, will be presented to the forum.

A keynote speech will highlight collaboration’s transformative power and explore how working hand-in-hand across borders, sectors, and societal levels fosters a more resilient and thriving GMS tourism landscape.

A technical tour showcasing Luang Prabang through themed tracks, offering insights into cultural heritage, sustainability, and local craftsmanship.

Sessions are packed with 17 speakers.

Deniz Kucukusta, Assistant Dean and Associate Professor Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Chuwit Mitrchob Deputy Director General Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA.)

Mason Florence Author Louis Vuitton City Guide.

Sanchai Kiatsongchai Director of Research and Development Institute

Loei Rajabhat University.

Toune Sisouphanthavong Founder & Owner Manda de Laos Restaurant.

Steven Schipani Principal Tourism Sector Specialist Asian Development Bank.

Hanh Nguyen General Manager Intrepid Travel.

Premruethai Tosermkit Owner/CEO Harmony At Huai Lan.

Choub Rathana Director of Tourism Planning and Development.

Masaru Takayama Founding Chair Asian Ecotourism Network.

Inthy Danesavanh, President and Founder of Lao Tourism Association, Inthira Group.

Lee Choon Loong Owner Discovery MICE.

Jessica Mauer Programme Coordinator Wildlife Conversation Society (WCS), Lao PDR.

Jason Rolan Senior Partner / Editor in Chief

RDK Group / Champa Meuanglao Magazine.

Tara Gujadhur Co-Director Traditional Arts & Ethnology Centre.

Soudaphone Khomthavong Director Luang Prabang’s Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Veomanee Douangdala Co-Founder Ock Pop Tok.

Dates and Venue

25 to 27 June 2025

Pullman Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang, Lao PDR

(Pre-MTF sessions, including the GMS Tourism Associations Workshop, will occur on 25 June.)

Registration

Admission is free, as the event is hosted by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICT) Lao PDR.

Registration will close at 2359 (GMT+7) on 8 June 2025, or once all available spots are filled, whichever comes first.

For more information visit: MEKONG Tourism FORUM 2025