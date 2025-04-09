BANGKOK, Thailand, 10 April 2025: April marks the start of the holiday travel season around the world, as the school break and Easter long weekend give families and friends the chance to come together and create precious memories. In Thailand, this holiday spirit bursts into life as the kingdom celebrates Songkran, the spectacular New Year water festival.

One of the planet’s most iconic and inspiring celebrations, this multi-day extravaganza, which runs from 13-15 April, sees Thai towns and cities bursting with life and colour, including vibrant street parties in Bangkok, charming cultural rituals in Chiang Mai, upbeat beachside celebrations in Phuket and Koh Samui. But there’s no need to worry if you’re travelling elsewhere; Centara Hotels & Resorts is spreading the joy of Songkran around the globe with authentic activities at its hotels and resorts in the Maldives, Osaka, Dubai, Vientiane, and of course, plenty of destinations all across the “Land of Smiles”.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the underwater-themed resort centred around a world-class water park, is the perfect place to feel the splash of Songkran. Kids and parents can enjoy endless days of Thai New Year festivities from 13-15 April, including races along the Maldives’ longest lazy river, pool parties, inflatable ball games and a “colour fun” marathon! Guests can also discover Thai street food, cultural dances, live shows, a silent disco and more, creating unforgettable escapes for all ages. Across the bridge at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the newly-opened neighbouring resort, revellers can get the party started with a mixology class featuring Thai-inspired cocktails, tropical pool parties with a live DJ and saxophonist, and a Thai street food barbecue. In the social spirit of Songkran, visitors at both resorts can mix, mingle and celebrate together.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives is an aquatic paradise that inspires individuality and invites active travellers to explore the beauty of the South Ari Atoll, including its award-winning house reef. This natural paradise will be transformed into an oasis of Thainess on Songkran Day (Sunday 13 April), with a vibrant parade and fun-filled beach games, culminating with a special Thai buffet dinner showcasing the kingdom’s timeless flavours. At Centara Ras Fushi Resort, the adults-only private island retreat, couples and friends can capture the essence of Thai New Year with a colourful parade and beach races by day, followed by a Thai street food festival and thrilling DJ party after dark.

Bringing the spirit of Songkran to the streets of Osaka.

Looking over the city streets, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka seamlessly blends Japan’s ultra-modern style with heartfelt Thai hospitality. On 13 April, the hotel will become a haven of Thai heritage as it honours Songkran with a full day of festivities. Following a traditional Buddhist water ceremony to open the festival, visitors’ senses will be transported to the “Land of Smiles” with Thai street food, refreshing floral drinks, dance performances from the four regions of Thailand, and a long drum performance. Invitation cards in the rooms and suites will give each guest a personal connection to the celebrations.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai will soak all ages in the fun and excitement of Songkran. Little ones can enjoy a full day of inspiring activities on 14 April, including arts & crafts classes at Camp Safari, the resort’s colourful kids’ club, water basketball games in the pool, and a wet & wild Thai-inspired water festival at the beach! Then, after dark, children can enjoy a kids’ disco, loved ones can unwind together with a movie at the beachfront cinema, and a traditional belly dancing show will immerse guests in Middle Eastern culture.

COSI Hotels, Centara’s smart and affordable lifestyle brand, perfectly captures the upbeat, social vibe of Songkran. Savvy travellers who stay at these hip neighbourhood hotels in Thailand (Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Krabi) and Laos (Vientiane) during Songkran will be able to connect with like-minded explorers and get the party started with plenty of water splashing fun, DJ pool parties, and cool refreshments.

Splash into Songkran in style at Centara Reserve Samui’s iconic pool bar

And, of course, Centara will offer plenty of opportunities for international visitors to celebrate Songkran in Thailand, with vibrant festivities all across the “Land of Smiles”.

At Centara Reserve Samui, the sophisticated storytelling retreat, guests can learn the rich cultural narrative of the Thai New Year on 13 April with a morning alms-giving ceremony with local Buddhist monks, a traditional long drum parade, and a variety of authentic dishes at the Songkran Brunch. Then, on 14 April, the Songkran Market Feast will present a feast of heritage-infused Southern Thai flavours, such as sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, tom yum seafood soup and more, all accompanied by live Thai music and traditional dances to evoke the spirit of Songkran “Thailand’s most iconic festival, Songkran, truly represents the country’s rich heritage – from the gentle grace of Buddhist water cleansing rituals to the fun-filled water parties that highlight the country’s ‘sanook’ spirit. As a proud Thai company with a commitment to delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, we are delighted to bring our country’s rich traditions to life around the world and to let all our discerning guests find their perfect ‘Place to Be’ with Centara this Songkran,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. For more information and to discover your ultimate Songkran and Easter escape with Centara this April, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

