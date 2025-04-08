Hoeborn leads Conrad Singapore Orchard team

SINGAPORE, 9 April 2025: Conrad Singapore Orchard announces the appointment of Thomas Hoeborn as General Manager.

With over four decades of global experience, Hoeborn brings extensive expertise in luxury hospitality operations, talent development, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Thomas Hoeborn

Most recently, he spearheaded operations at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, emphasising innovation and exceptional guest service.

Before his role at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, he played a crucial role in the successful launch of Conrad Shanghai, one of Hilton’s landmark openings. His track record includes senior roles heading multi-property portfolios across China, Southeast Asia and Japan.

“It is an honour to join the team at Conrad Singapore Orchard, a hotel renowned for its architectural legacy and vibrant culinary landscape, ”said Hoeborn. “I’m thrilled to be part of its next chapter, focused on creating meaningful stays and building lasting connections with our guests and the community, all while continuing to deliver the thoughtful service that defines the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand.”

Opened in December 2023 and located within an enclave along Orchard Road, Conrad Singapore Orchard features 445 residential-style rooms and suites, 11 dining and bar concepts, and a signature collection of curated programmes celebrating Singapore’s rich cultural heritage.