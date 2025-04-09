Cross expands Bali portfolio

DENPASAR, Bali, 10 April 2025: Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a hotel management agreement with PT Agungwaluya Kuta Pengembang for Cross Bali Waluya, a 115-key resort in Bali’s Berawa neighbourhood.

Scheduled to open in 2029, the resort will operate under the Cross brand.

Just a short commute from Berawa and Batu Belig beaches, the new-build property will feature one-bedroom suites, one-bedroom penthouses with jacuzzis, two and three-bedroom residences and penthouses with private rooftops, lap pools, and wellness amenities. A full range of supporting facilities will include a spa, fitness centre, infinity pool, kids’ zone, plunge pool, a restaurant and bar.

“Cross Bali Waluya strengthens our presence in Bali and amplifies our vision to be APAC’s leading alternative to global hotel operators,” said Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal. “With a strong brand, global distribution power, and a track record of high-performing assets, this collaboration puts us on the path to long-term shared success.”

Berawa and Batu Belig beaches are located in the Canggu area of Bali and offer a variety of attractions to suit various interests.

Berawa Beach Attractions

Surfing: Berawa Beach is known for its consistent and good-sized waves, making it a popular spot for surfers of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced.

Relaxed Atmosphere: Compared to other popular beaches in Bali, Berawa offers a calmer and more natural environment, providing a more relaxed experience away from large crowds.

Beach Clubs and Cafes: The area around Berawa Beach has trendy beach clubs where you can enjoy food, drinks, and stunning sea views. There are also smaller local food stalls and cafes along the beach. Plus, Berawa Food Street is a recently opened area with various local and international food options.

Batu Belig Beach Attractions

Sunset Drinks and Relaxation: Batu Belig is an excellent spot to unwind with drinks and friends while enjoying the beautiful sunset views without the large crowds often found in Seminyak.

Surfing: The waves at Batu Belig are generally not as big as in some other areas, making it a good place for beginners to learn surfing or enjoy bodyboarding.

Location: It’s between Seminyak and Canggu, providing easy access to the vibrant restaurants, cafes, and shops in both areas while offering a quieter beach experience.

Beachfront Cafes and Bars: Enjoy the local vibe at the charming cafes and bars along the beach, offering meals and drinks with ocean views.

Berawa is more dynamic with its surf scene and trendy venues, while Batu Belig provides a more serene and local feel. Both have stunning Bali sunsets as a highlight. Their proximity allows visitors to experience the attractions of both beaches.

Cross Hotels & Resorts operates 28 hotels under six brands — Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura — in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan. The hotel group manages eight properties across five brands in Bali.

About Cross Hotels & Resorts

Cross Hotels & Resorts is an international hotel management company wholly owned by the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG).