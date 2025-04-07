Asian Trails names China team leader

BANGKOK, 8 April 2025: Asian Trails has promoted Justin Culkin to General Manager of Asian Trails China and Hong Kong, effective 1 April.

Since joining the company five years ago, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence.

Justin Culkin, General Manager of Asian Trails China and Hong Kong.

Previously, he held the Director Of Business Development post from July 2022 to April 2025.

In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of business strategy and operations for Asian Trails China and Hong Kong.

“We are confident his expertise and passion will further strengthen our market presence and deliver outstanding results for partners and clients, the company stated in its monthly online newsletter.

Please join us in congratulating Justin on this well-deserved achievement. We look forward to his continued contributions to our company.