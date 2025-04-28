AirAsia adds Thailand domestic routes

BANGKOK, 29 April 2025: Starting 1 October 2025, AirAsia is adding two new domestic routes: Suvarnabhumi–Chiang Rai (twice daily) and Suvarnabhumi–Nakhon Si Thammarat (daily).

Promotional fares start at THB900 per one-way trip and are open for bookings on AirAsia MOVE and airasia.com until 31 May 2025.

With these new additions, AirAsia will operate 41 domestic routes, solidifying its position as the airline with the widest network in Thailand, which includes 22 routes from Don Mueang, 11 from Suvarnabhumi, and eight regional links from its hubs in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akraritpirom shared: “This year, we’re doubling down on our commitment to domestic connectivity with even more routes and higher frequencies from Suvarnabhumi.”

Alongside current Suvarnabhumi routes to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani, flights to three new destinations — Buriram, Narathiwat, and Surat Thani — are set to take off from Suvarnabhumi from 1 July, followed by Chiang Rai and Nakhon Si Thammarat on 1 October.

In total, AirAsia will offer eight flights daily to Chiang Rai (six from Don Mueang and two from Suvarnabhumi) and five flights daily to Nakhon Si Thammarat (four from Don Mueang, one from Suvarnabhumi) starting 1 October.