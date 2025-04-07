AI powers corporate travel management

DUBAI, 8 April 2025: AirRetailer Travel Technology has launched AirBooking.com, a next-generation, AI-powered Corporate Travel and Expense Management platform designed to revolutionise the business travel industry.

By integrating with the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG), AirBooking.com sets a new standard for automated corporate travel management, offering AI-powerful solutions for Travel Management Companies (TMCs), corporate clients, and airlines.

AirRetailer Chief Product Officer Kavitha Jagannathan.

AirBooking.com combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with powerful travel content and automated expense management, providing an end-to-end corporate travel solution. The platform allows businesses to automate and optimise their travel and expense processes, ensuring cost savings, policy compliance, and superior traveller experiences. The AI-driven platform offers dynamic pricing, real-time travel policy enforcement, and automated reconciliation of travel expenses, and 24/7 AI Concierge provides assistance.

AirBooking.com’s integration with IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) enhances its platform by enabling streamlined payment solutions and seamless financial transactions.

The partnership ensures multi-currency support, dynamic FX capabilities, and a wide range of payment options, including Industry Settlement Solutions, payment cost optimisation, and automated payment reconciliation, creating a frictionless payment process for businesses and a customised payment experience based on the merchant’s requirements.

“AirBooking.com is at the forefront of transforming the corporate travel experience,” said AirRetailer Chief Product Officer Kavitha Jagannathan. “By automating everything from booking to expense reconciliation, we empower companies to reduce travel spend by up to 15%, streamline operational workflows, and ensure 100% compliance with corporate travel policies. It’s not just about savings — it’s about giving travel managers and employees a smarter, faster, and more personalised experience.”