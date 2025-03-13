WTTC lends a helping hand to travel SMEs

SINGAPORE, 14 March 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) named Andrea Grisdale, Founder and CEO of IC Bellagio, Vice Chair of its new initiative, Together in Travel, alongside 13 founding partners.

The groundbreaking programme aims to transform how small to medium enterprises (SMEs) operate and succeed within the global travel industry.

Photo credit: IC Bellagio. Andrea Grisdale, IC Bellagio founder and CEO, named Vice Chair of ‘Together in Travel.’

Grisdale, who has over 25 years of experience in crafting bespoke travel experiences, will lead the initiative’s mission to foster inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability across the sector.

Together in Travel provides SMEs with vital resources, including:

Access to global markets and investment opportunities

Specialised training programmes

Digital transformation tools

Sustainable business practice frameworks

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Small businesses are the backbone of Travel & Tourism and Together in Travel represents an unprecedented collaboration that will equip SMEs with essential tools for success in our evolving global landscape.

“Under Andrea Grisdale’s leadership, whose commitment to sustainable tourism is exemplary, this initiative will catalyse transformative growth across our sector.”

Grisdale, IC Bellagio Founder & CEO, noted: “The programme is a powerful opportunity to empower small and medium enterprises within the travel sector, providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. By fostering inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability, we can help these businesses not only navigate today’s challenges but also shape a more dynamic and sustainable future for global travel. Together, we are setting the stage for long-term growth and positive transformation across the travel ecosystem.”

The 13 founding partners represent leaders across the travel ecosystem:

Abercrombie & Kent Group

Accor

Diriyah Gate

FINN Partners

Hilton

Intrepid

Microsoft

MSC Cruises

OMRAN

Red Carnation Hotels

Trip.com Group

VFS Global

Virtuoso

(Source: WTTC)