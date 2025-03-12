BANGKOK, 13 March 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts has launched a new partnership with Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd, the distributor of Land Rover in Thailand.

The collaboration debuted with the CentaraThe1 x Defender Exclusive Off-Road Retreat — an invitation-only adventure that set the stage for future experiences combining Centara’s signature hospitality with Land Rover’s legendary off-road capabilities.

Marking the first joint initiative between these two brand powerhouses, this bespoke retreat delivered an exhilarating blend of adventure and indulgence for VIP CentaraThe1 members and Land Rover customers.

Guests enjoyed an exclusive two-night stay at Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, The Centara Collection, a secluded escape renowned for its striking barn-inspired architecture, breathtaking infinity pool, and sweeping mountain vistas. The experience was elevated with farm-to-table dining, an exquisite wine dinner, and outdoor engagements that embraced Khao Yai’s lush surroundings.

At the heart of the retreat was an exclusive off-road expedition, where 16 Defenders showcased their famous capabilities across Khao Yai’s diverse terrain. Celebrity adventurers Ray Macdonald and Jiradt Burapaphattanakul also joined, sharing their passion for exploration and automobiles with fellow guests.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital Tom Thrussell commented: “This partnership with Land Rover is a fascinating milestone for Centara Hotels & Resorts as we continue to craft exceptional experiences for our loyal guests and CentaraThe1 members.

“With our shared focus on inspiring the discovery of new destinations and adventures, we are committed to creating exclusive access events and experiences for our customers like no other. The stunning landscapes of Khao Yai provided the perfect setting for our first partnered activity, blending the thrill of off-road adventure with the rustic luxury of Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, The Centara Collection. We look forward to creating even more extraordinary moments with Land Rover.”

Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd Managing Director Charnchai Mahantakhun added: “The Defender represents modern off-road performance and sophistication, offering unparalleled capability across diverse terrains. With advanced all-terrain technologies, it redefines the essence of adventure.

“Partnering with Centara Hotels & Resorts allows us to showcase its legendary capability in a setting that reflects its premium status. We are thrilled to craft an exclusive journey where adventure meets refinement at Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, The Centara Collection.”

The CentaraThe1 x Defender Exclusive Off-Road Retreat marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Centara Hotels & Resorts and Land Rover. More events are on the horizon for valued guests and CentaraThe1 members.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts has 90 properties in all major Thai destinations, as well as in the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands—Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI Hotels — ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com