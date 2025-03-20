Airlines mull direct flights between India and New Zealand

MUMBAI, India, 21 March 2025: Star Alliance Partners Air New Zealand and Air India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 19 March to boost air connectivity between India and New Zealand.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and other dignitaries at a Mumbai event.

Photo credit Air India/Air New Zealand. Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon (centre), presided over the airlines’ signing ceremony in Mumbai.

The MoU focused on a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, offering travellers more flight options between the two countries.

Customers will now be able to travel on Air India from the Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai to connect in Sydney, Melbourne, or Singapore with Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Queenstown.

The MoU will also see Air New Zealand and Air India explore introducing a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran emphasised the strategic significance of India as a future destination, highlighting its rapidly expanding tourism market and increasing travel demand.

“India represents a key growth market for Air New Zealand, and we are excited about the opportunity to enhance connectivity for travellers between our two countries. This codeshare agreement is an essential first step, offering more options for customers while we work to understand what a direct service could look like.

“Today’s event underscores the significance of the Indian travel market to New Zealand, not only for tourism but also for strengthening business and education ties. We are committed to working collaboratively to grow the market over the coming years, ensuring a strong foundation for a successful direct service by 2028,” said Foran.

Air India Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said: “As part of Air India’s ongoing transformation, we have been expanding our global network using our aircraft and through new or expanded codeshare agreements with other airlines, chiefly our Star Alliance partners.

We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Air New Zealand, which follows the recent expansion of our codeshare partnerships with Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines, and All Nippon Airways. This partnership will help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a nonstop service between India and New Zealand, which we and Air New Zealand have committed to explore together with the respective authorities.”

With India emerging as a growing tourism and business hub, this partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to delivering enhanced travel experiences while supporting trade, tourism, and economic growth.

Air New Zealand customers travelling between New Zealand and India benefit from strong connectivity options via Singapore Airlines, offering a smooth transit through Singapore. The prospect of a future direct route would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, providing more efficient and accessible travel opportunities.

The MoU also outlines Tourism New Zealand’s commitment to growing inbound tourism from the Indian market. Tourism New Zealand’s research shows that 18 million people in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai are actively considering travelling to New Zealand, making it a key emerging market. More than 80,000 international travellers arrived from India last year, 23% more than in 2019.

The long-term growth potential is significant, with India earmarked as one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets. Indian travellers want to explore New Zealand’s vibrant landscapes, film sets and rich cultural opportunities.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Rene de Monchy said: “It’s fantastic to see Air New Zealand and Air India working on stronger international connectivity between the two countries. We know improved aviation links have a crucial role in the growth of global tourism and will make it easier for Indian travellers to come and enjoy a holiday in New Zealand.”

(Source: Air New Zealand and Air India Communications)