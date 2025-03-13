Virtuoso names regional award winners

SHANGHAI, 14 March 12025: Virtuoso, a global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, presented its annual regional Virtuoso Awards at its Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum earlier this week.

The annual forum, hosted at MGM Shanghai West Bund from 11 to 12 March, brought together over 160 attendees, including owners and managers from the network’s regional travel agency membership and preferred partners worldwide.

Photo credit: Virtuoso. Virtuoso’s Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum convened at the MGM Shanghai West Bund last week.

The regional awards recognise top sales production, growth, and engagement in Greater China and North and Southeast Asia, honouring those who consistently demonstrate their commitment to the Virtuoso network.

These were the second annual awards for Greater China and the first for North and Southeast Asia.

Top Virtuoso Award categories and winners*

Most Engaged: This award recognises a travel agency member and preferred partner with the highest engagement based on participation in the Virtuoso network.

Greater China Member winner: Charlotte Travel

Greater China Partner winner: Madrid Tourist Board

North and Southeast Asia Member winner: JTB Global Assistance

Top Producers: These awards recognise members and partners with the highest overall network sales per category.

Greater China Member winners:

Cruise Top Producer: One Style Tour

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Little Shrimp Trip Info Company

Tour Top Producer: Charlotte Travel

On-Site Top Producer: Charlotte Travel

North and Southeast Asia Member winners:

Cruise Top Producer: Deck 9

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Hotelux

Tour Top Producer: 360 Private Travel

On-Site Top Producer: Blue Sky Escapes

Greater China Partner winners:

Cruise Top Producer: Silversea

Hotels & Resorts Top Producer: Rosewood Hong Kong

Tour Top Producer: Belmond Trains

On-Site Top Producer: Luxury Action – Finland

“Virtuoso’s global growth and evolution are driven by the incredible contributions of our members and partners, much of which happens at the regional level,” said Virtuoso Chairman & CEO Matthew Upchurch. “Through our seven regional forums worldwide, we are taking the opportunity to recognise members and partners who are elevating their professions and supporting those within this network.”

*Awards for members and partners with the highest annual growth year-over-year were also presented at the forum in Shanghai. Meanwhile, additional regional awards will be announced at each forum: Continental Europe Forum in Lucerne (19 to 21 March); UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa Forum in Malta (25 to 27 March); and Latin America & the Caribbean Forum in Buenos Aires (31 March to 3 April). Winners in the US, Australia & New Zealand and Canada were honoured at their respective Forums earlier this year.