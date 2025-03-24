Two SAii properties gain events certification

BANGKOK, 25 March 2025: SAii, a resort brand of S Hotels and Resorts PCL under Singha Estate PCL, confirms SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Lagoon Maldives have achieved Sustainable Event Standards certification from the Event Industry Council (EIC).

The two properties are the first event venues in Thailand and the Maldives to gain Gold Certification following investments in upgrading both resorts’ event facilities.

Photo credit: SAii Laguna Phuket

SAii Laguna Phuket

The first venue in Thailand to achieve Gold certification from the EIC, SAii Laguna Phuket, is an outdoor event complex offering sustainable meeting solutions. All events held at its 1,900 sqm ocean-facing MICE centre are free from single-use plastics thanks to initiatives such as reusable decorations and a ban on plastic straws. In addition, event organisers can measure and minimise their environmental impact by calculating their event’s carbon footprint using the latest technology.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton

SAii Lagoon Maldives is the first venue in the Maldives to achieve Gold certification from the EIC. It is part of Crossroads Maldives, a multi-island leisure destination.

The resort’s events hall, a dedicated 326 sqm venue, can accommodate over 400 delegates. Event planners can organise environmental and social activities, from setting up beachfront boardrooms to crafting ecological experiences, all aligned with Hilton Worldwide’s “Meet with Purpose” concept.

In addition to helping MICE groups reduce waste, the concept incorporates interactive cooking and dining experiences that are healthy, sustainable and fun.