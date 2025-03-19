Tripadvisor Group names new Viator lead team

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2025: Tripadvisor Inc has announced leadership changes for Viator, a global travel experiences marketplace.

Pepijn Rijvers has been appointed President of Viator, effective 1 April 1, and Kristin Dorsett has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Rijvers will report to Matt Goldberg, President and CEO of Tripadvisor Group, and Dorsett will report to Rijvers.

“Experiences are central to the group’s strategy, and Viator has strong momentum as the leader in this fast-growing category,” said Tripadvisor Group President and CEO Matt Goldberg. “Pepijn’s deep industry expertise, proven success in scaling marketplaces, and background across product, supply, marketing, and data make him the ideal leader to advance our group-wide experiences strategy. With Viator leading the way, we’ll continue strengthening our position in the category and delivering even greater value to travellers and partners.”

Rijvers takes on the role of President of Viator as Tripadvisor Group sharpens its focus on experiences following a year of healthy growth and profitability at Viator.

“This category (experiences) is transforming – moving from a fragmented offline past to a seamless online future,” said Rijvers. “Viator is in a prime position to lead that shift, powered by an exceptional team, the world’s biggest and best collection of experiences, and the unique strengths of the Tripadvisor Group. I look forward to leveraging this momentum to cement our position as a global leader in the space.”

Before joining Viator, Rijvers spent over 12 years at Booking.com, where he played a key role in building and scaling the travel industry’s largest accommodations marketplace.

Kristin Dorsett has been promoted to the role of Viator’s Chief Operating Officer. A longtime Viator executive, she has led multiple parts of Viator’s supply and technology organisations. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer, she was responsible for the company’s product, engineering, and data functions, driving innovation and operational excellence across the platform. In this new role, Dorsett will focus on strategy execution and operational excellence across the broader Viator business.

Following years of strong growth, Viator reported USD840 million in revenue, approximately USD4.2 billion in gross bookings value, and full-year profitability in 2024.

Viator lists approximately 400,000 experiences worldwide, works with more than 65,000 operators, and powers the experiences storefronts of thousands of websites, including some of the biggest names in travel.