STIC to sell Ponant voyages in India

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2025: Ponant Explorations, a small-ship luxury expeditions enterprise, confirmed this week an exclusive partnership with STIC Travel Group, one of India’s leading travel service providers.

The collaboration strengthens Ponant’s presence in the Indian market and ensures seamless support for travellers and trade partners through STIC’s dedicated Ponant team.

(From left): Isha Goyal, Executive Director & CEO – STIC Group and Julie Rogers, Ponant Director of Sales, Asia Pacific.

STIC Travel Group will provide Indian travel professionals and luxury travellers with exclusive access to Ponant’s expedition experiences. The specialised cruise line offers yacht-style voyages to immersive polar and tropical expeditions, and its fleet of sustainably designed ships provides access to some of the world’s most remote destinations.

“We are delighted to join forces with STIC Travel Group, a company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences,” said Ponant Director of Sales, Asia Pacific Julie Rogers.

“India represents an exciting and growing market for luxury expedition travel, and with STIC’s nationwide network and expertise, we are confident in expanding Ponant’s footprint in the region.”

As part of this strategic alliance, STIC Travel Group has established a dedicated Ponant team to provide expert guidance, reservations, and personalised services for Indian travellers looking to embark on voyages with Ponant.