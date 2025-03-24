SalamAir grows African network

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2025: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, launched flights from Muscat to Nairobi starting last week.

The milestone marks an essential step in SalamAir’s expansion into Africa, offering travellers more opportunities to connect between the Sultanate of Oman and Kenya.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns said: “We are thrilled to expand our network by introducing flights between Muscat and Nairobi. This new route supports our vision to connect Oman to key global destinations, strengthening economic and cultural ties in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Nairobi is a dynamic city with significant business potential and rich tourism offerings, and we are pleased to provide our passengers with an affordable and convenient travel option.

“Additionally, this connection will allow Kenyan travellers to visit Oman and discover its unique attractions, among the region’s most sought-after destinations. The route also opens seamless connections from Nairobi to the GCC and the Indian subcontinent.”

He emphasised that Nairobi is the first of several destinations SalamAir will introduce across East Africa, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to expanding connectivity across the region.

SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, commenced services in 2017. It operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 family aircraft. SalamAir serves six domestic destinations in Oman and 37 cities in 18 countries.