Munich Airport sees summer flights surge

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2025: Airlines flying to and from Munich International Airport are expanding services during the summer timetable from 30 March to 26 October 2025.

Airport authorities reported this week that 73 airlines have registered over 214,000 flights to 216 destinations in 68 countries during the summer timetable.

Photo credit: Munich International Airport.

Airlines at Munich Airport are expanding their services to include numerous new destinations.

Cathay Pacific will connect the Bavarian air traffic hub with the business metropolis of Hong Kong four times a week. The flights will be operated by Airbus A350 aircraft.

Discover Airlines opened a new long-haul base in Munich at the beginning of March and will serve Orlando, Windhoek and Calgary three times a week with Airbus A330 aircraft during the summer schedule period.

Lufthansa will base all eight Airbus A380 aircraft in Munich to kick-start expansion during the 2025 summer timetable. The aircraft will operate daily services to Boston, New York/JFK, Los Angeles, Washington and Delhi India.

Denver will be added to the A380 route network on 30 April. Germany’s largest airline will also increase flights to Bangaluru in India from three to five weekly flights. Lufthansa will increase flights to San Diego from five weekly to daily. Tromsø in northern Norway, which is served every Saturday, will also be offered in the summer flight schedule for the first time.

Connections to Asia are also expanding. Vietnam Airlines will increase flights to Hanoi from two to three weekly in July and will continue to offer twice-weekly connections to Ho Chi Minh City.

EVA Air is also modernising its Boeing 787 fleet and will fly directly between Munich and Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, starting on 17 May.

Starting in May, Etihad Airways will also fly twice daily to Abu Dhabi.

From the end of May, the airline SCAT will fly to Shymkent in southern Kazakhstan three times a week, making it the third airline to connect Munich Airport with Central Asia.

European route network expands

EasyJet will fly twice daily from Rome-Fiumicino to Italy alone, and from 30 March 2025, ITA will serve Milan-Linate from Terminal 2 with the same frequency.

At the end of May, charter companies Lumiwings and Universal Air will take off for the holiday destinations of Foggia and Rimini; also in May, the Italian airline SkyAlps will connect Munich with Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina twice a week.

In addition, Transavia France will fly to Paris-Orly three times a week from the beginning of April. The Scandinavian airline SAS will increase flights to Copenhagen from one to two daily flights. Pegasus Airlines is increasing its frequencies to Istanbul-Sabiha Gökçen from 14 to up to 25 weekly flights. Discover also offers connections to Bodø in Norway, Keflavik in Iceland, Marrakesh in Morocco and Funchal on the island of Madeira.

From 30 March, Condor will offer more flexibility for business travellers, with daily morning and evening flights between Munich and Frankfurt. The airline will operate up to 120 weekly departures, especially to popular beach holiday destinations such as the Greek and Canary Islands.

(Source: Munich International Airport)