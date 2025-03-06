IndiGo introduces flights to Krabi

DELHI, 7 March 2025: IndiGo will launch direct flights from Mumbai to Krabi in southern Thailand effective 23 March, while the airline has deployed a Boeing 787 Dreamliner for its daily flights to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) since 1 March.

Krabi, a popular tourist destination facing the Andaman Sea around 100 km south of Phuket, is a strategic addition to IndiGo’s network and offers Indian holidaymakers an alternative to Phuket Island.

IndiGo will commence operations with six weekly flights starting 23 March and intends to increase to daily flights effective 30 March. It will deploy an A321neo on the route with 183 seats.

Regarding the new route, IndiGoHead of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: ” We are incredibly pleased to introduce direct flights from Mumbai to Krabi, our third destination in Thailand, after Bangkok and Phuket. Krabi’s breathtaking beaches and natural beauty make it one of the most popular tourist destinations.

“With this new route, we’re further strengthening our network in Thailand, enhancing connectivity to over 90 weekly flights between India & Thailand. This increased frequency will boost tourism and foster trade opportunities, further solidifying the strong bonds between the two nations.”

Flight schedule

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has been flying its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on the Delhi-Bangkok route since 1 March after it took delivery of the aircraft leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. IndiGo plans to ‘damp lease’ six long-range aircraft with a seating capacity of 338 seats.