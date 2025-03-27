SIHANOUKVILLE, 28 March 2028: TravelLife Gold Certification tips the scale in favour of Royal Sands Koh Rong when searching for an eco-conscious holiday destination that gives you peace of mind.

Since it achieved TravelLife Gold Certification in October 2024, Royal Sands Koh Rong is the only hotel in Cambodia to achieve the prestigious accreditation. That’s no mean feat for a luxury island resort located off the coast of Sihanoukville province in southern Cambodia. Success required strict compliance to sustainability criteria, including emissions, biodiversity, human rights, fair labour, child safeguarding, and animal welfare, verified by a stringent independent audit carried out by TravelLife-approved accessors and followed by the submission of monthly data.

“Our Gold Certification is valid until October 2026, after which we will undergo a new audit to retain our status,” explained the resort’s general manager, Mario Piazza. “The Gold level is the highest certification within Travelife’s framework, and achieving and maintaining the Travelife Gold Certification has positively impacted our resort in several ways.”

When you stay at Royal Sands Koh Rong, a spectacular view unfurls from the luxury villas — an uninterrupted squeaky-clean beach stretches as far as the eye can see, and clear seas sparkle in the sunlight. It doesn’t get better than this for travellers seeking a getaway, stress-free island sojourn that ticks all the sustainable travel boxes.

As you tuck into Eggs Benedict for breakfast, you’ll have peace of mind knowing Travelife certification works in the background to curate a sustainable beach holiday experience without compromising the eco-system.

Back-of-the-house improvements at work: “The TravelLife framework has guided us in refining our sustainability policies, reducing waste, and enhancing energy and water efficiency. We implement best practices in responsible tourism that align with global sustainability standards,” the GM explains.

Teamwork with staff engagement: “Our team actively participates in sustainability efforts, with contributions from our engineering and food & beverage teams, alongside our dedicated sustainability coordinator. Regular environmental clean-ups around the island and beaches foster a culture of responsibility and environmental awareness.”

Then there’s the guest experience: “Many travellers, mainly from Europe and the UK, actively seek eco-conscious properties, and we provide easy access to information regarding our sustainability initiatives on our website.”

Industry recognition: “Sustainability certification has become increasingly important for tour operators, particularly in the European market, where travellers demand proof of responsible practices. From a market perspective, we have observed a steady recovery since the pandemic, with a balanced mix of visitors from Europe, the UK, and other international markets.”

“While our primary market consists of couples, families, and solo travellers, we have successfully hosted some corporate incentive groups, typically those who travel first to Siem Reap or Phnom Penh visit our resort for leisure-focused retreats at the close of business meetings or events,” the GM acknowledges. “Yes, demand for incentive travel to our luxury island resort exists, but it remains a niche market.”

Piazza recognises that accessibility remains a challenge for the island resort. Sihanoukville needs more direct international flights from Asian cities to support the growth of luxury resorts and beach tourism. Siem Reap, the gateway to the Angkor Wat Historical Park, is Cambodia’s most popular destination by a substantial margin. However, travellers visiting the cultural and heritage sites of the Angkor Wat Historical Park can extend their holiday with a beach stay simply by boarding a domestic flight for the one-hour hop from Siem Reap to Sihanoukville.

Getting there the fast way

Getting to Koh Rong island was more manageable during the pre-Covid pandemic era when Bangkok Airways and Thai AirAsia scheduled direct flights from Bangkok to the airport on the outskirts of Sihanoukville town. The airlines have not resumed those services.

However, two direct international routes to Sihanoukville Airport (KOS) have resumed. Cambodia Angkor Air flies from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, and AirAsia flies from Kuala Lumpur.

Cambodia Angkor Air flies daily between Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Sihanoukville (KOS). K6839 departs SGN at 0755 and arrives in KOS at 0915. Flights are on the 70-seat ATR72.

AirAsia flies between Kuala Lumpur and Sihanoukville four times weekly (Mon, Wed, Fri and Sun). AK264 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1210 and arrives in Sihanoukville (KOS) at 1300. Flights are on the 180-seat A320.

An alternative is a direct international flight to Phnom Penh from cities in Asia and then a 215 km air-conditioned bus or private car transfer on the much improved Sihanoukville Highway 4, which takes around three hours.

The Royal Sands Koh Rong provides a private ferry boat service for guests from Sihanoukville. (It also offers private taxis and helicopter pickups). The ferry port is 10 to 15 km from the airport, depending on the route. The resort arranges a transfer from Sihanoukville airport to the ferry pier and then to the island directly by the resort’s ferry. The refreshing ferry ride takes 40 minutes to Koh Rong island.

Luxury villa island getaway

The five-star Royal Sands Koh Rong spans a private 400-metre beach on the tropical island of Koh Rong, Cambodia, “offering an intimate glimpse of island life as it was meant to be”.

The luxury villas (67 units) are decorated in a contemporary tropical style and have an outdoor Sala lounge area. Free Wi-Fi is available in all villa rooms. Around half of the units feature private swimming pools. Bathrooms have an indoor and separate outdoor rain shower and double sinks. A range of spa treatments are on offer. The Chill Beach Bar & Grill, located right on the beach, serves Asian, European and Mediterranean dishes.

For more information on Royal Sands Koh Rong and to make a booking, visit the website: The Royal Sands Koh Rong