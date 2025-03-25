KUCHING, 26 March 2025: Sarawak’s capital, Kuching, will once again host the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) 2025, uniting ASEAN youth to drive sustainability and climate action from 18 to 20 June 2025.

Adopting the theme “Living Landscapes: Charting a Sustainable Future,” the summit will gather young changemakers, environmental leaders, and Indigenous voices to collaborate on building a greener, more equitable world.

YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak giving his speech during the launching of Rainforest Youth Summit 2025, also known as RAYS at Borneo Cultural Museum Sarawak Auditorium.

The summit will convene at the Hikmah Exchange Event Centre and the Sarawak Cultural Village for the final day’s presentations and skill-building sessions. Over 300 participants have already confirmed attendance — including youth delegates from across ASEAN.

RAYS 2025 reflects a growing commitment to youth-led environmental initiatives, highlighting Sarawak’s commitment to empowering youth as catalysts for change.

Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, remarked: “Our vision is one of connection — empowering tomorrow’s changemakers to take bold steps toward a sustainable future. Through RAYS 2025, we are creating a platform where youth across ASEAN can exchange ideas, build resilience, and inspire action to shape a greener, more sustainable world.”

Chief Executive Officer for Sarawak Tourism Board, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor giving her opening remarks.

RAYS 2025 will welcome over 15 inspiring speakers from 12 countries, featuring thought leaders and experts on key themes such as biodiversity preservation, rainforest wisdom, climate adaptation, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.

Among the distinguished speakers are global sustainability champions like Zoya Miari, Prachi Shevgaonkar, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, and Larissa Crawford, who have made waves in environmental activism and social impact. They will be joined by regional voices such as Joshua Anak Belayan, a passionate advocate for Indigenous communities, and Dr Ahmad Zafir Bin Abdul Wahab, a leading conservation biologist dedicated to preserving Malaysia’s rich biodiversity.

The summit will also culminate in an exceptional cultural experience at the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025, allowing participants to immerse themselves in Sarawak’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.

From the left: YB Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board, YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board, YB Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Sarawak officially launching the Rainforest Youth Summit 2025.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, underscored Sarawak’s leadership in driving sustainable tourism and youth engagement, stating: “RAYS 2025 reflects Sarawak’s dedication to sustainability and youth empowerment.

We nurture ideas that will shape a more resilient and sustainable future by bringing together diverse voices — from Indigenous leaders to global climate advocates.”

Strategic partnerships play a vital role in elevating RAYS 2025. The summit is proudly aligned with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, further positioning Sarawak as a regional hub for sustainable initiatives. Additionally, RAYS 2025 is supported by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), which has actively engaged its ASEAN chapters to encourage student participation, and UN Tourism, further enhancing the summit’s global outreach and impact.

These partnerships strengthen RAYS 2025’s role as a regional hub for youth-driven environmental action, ensuring greater participation and knowledge exchange across ASEAN and beyond.

Tickets for RAYS 2025 are now available. Prices are MYR 300 for ASEAN participants, MYR 250 for RAYS alumni, and a discounted Group Pass of MYR230 per person for groups of five or more. For international attendees from outside ASEAN, tickets are priced at MYR500.

All RAYS 2025 tickets include general admission to Day 1 of the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025, ensuring participants can immerse themselves in Sarawak’s iconic celebration of music, culture, and heritage.

RAYS 2025 is organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP Sarawak) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED Sarawak), and produced by Memories and Magnifico, with strategic partnerships from ASEAN, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), and UN Tourism.

For more information and registration details, visit www.rainforestyouthsummit.com.

For more information: Sarawak Tourism