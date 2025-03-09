AirAsia shuts its Subang hub

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 March 2025: AirAsia will relocate its domestic services from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA T2), effective 7 April 2025.

Consolidating all flights at the KLIA hub will optimise operations amidst growing demand and enhance the overall guest experience after experimenting with a second hub in Subbang since August 2024.

Photo credit: AirAsia.Tony Fernandes at Subang Airport Departure Hall after the airline established its Subang hub with flights to Sabah and Sarawak last August.

With passenger volumes between Kuala Lumpur and key destinations such as Kota Kinabalu and Kuching increasing significantly — +16% year-on-year — consolidating operations at KLIA T2 will allow the airline to accommodate rising traffic better.

Since resuming operations out of Subang in August last year, AirAsia has assessed passenger trends and operational needs. The conclusion is that KLIA T2 “offers the best platform to enhance efficiency and service quality.”

Subang Airport was touted as more convenient for city-bound travellers. Given the increasing demand for Kota Kinabalu and Kuching routes, consolidating services at KLIA T2 is the “optimal way forward,” according to the airline’s statement.

“While Subang Airport has provided valuable proximity and easier access for city dwellers, KLIA T2’s infrastructure supports connectivity and also offers the capacity required for continued growth and to mount more flights to serve the rising demand across East Malaysia routes.”