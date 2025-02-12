Resorts World One sails from Singapore

SINGAPORE 13 February 2025: Cruise operator Resorts World Cruises confirms its ship ‘Resorts World One’ will homeport in Singapore for a limited season, offering four roundtrip five-day / four-night cruises to two destinations — Krabi in Thailand and Penang in Malaysia.

The cruises will depart from the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) on 7,11, 15 and 19 March 2025, coinciding with the Singapore school holidays.

Due to scheduling changes, the Resorts World One’s planned India deployment this year will be deferred to the 2026 season.

The roundtrip five-day / four-night cruises from Singapore visit two destinations in a single voyage — Krabi and Penang.

Krabi, known for its pristine beaches and dramatic limestone cliffs, is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Guests can explore attractions such as the Tiger Cave Temple, Elephant Sanctuary and Railay Beach. Alternatively, they can hop on a quick ferry ride from Krabi to Koh Phi Phi Don or Koh Phi Phi Le in the Koh Phi Phi archipelago,

Penang, one of Malaysia’s top destinations famed for its evergreen charm, features a rich cultural tapestry with a mix of history, cuisine and natural beauty. From the charming UNESCO World Heritage sites to the delectable street food, Penang offers cultural landmarks, shopping and a thriving arts scene.