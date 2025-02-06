Moscow Tourism ramps up promotions in India

NEW DELHI, 7 February 2025: The Moscow City Tourism Committee is targeting India’s travel agency community to boost tourism to the Russian capital.

A high-powered travel delegation from Moscow Tourism attended the B2B travel show OTM Mumbai from 30 to 31 January and then it travelled to New Delhi to host a prestigious gala dinner for 170 key partners, including prominent trade associations like TIA, OTOAI, NIMA, business event agencies, government officials and media.

Moscow Gala Dinner in New Delhi.

In a press statement, Moscow Tourism described its mission as “strengthening the bonds between India and the Russian capital.”

“The gala dinner event highlighted the growing collaboration in tourism and business sectors, underscoring Moscow’s commitment to enhancing ties with India’s outbound tourism market. This initiative aligns with Moscow’s strategic focus on the MICE sector, aiming to position the city as a premier destination for Indian business and leisure travellers.”

Distinguished delegates included Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai; Dr Elena Remizova, Head of Rossotrudnichestvo in India and Director of the Russian House in New Delhi; and Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, and Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

Kozlov addressed the travel trade audience, emphasising India’s significance as a top focus market and highlighting the growing popularity of the hassle-free eVisa among Indian travellers, noting a 1.4-fold increase in 2024 compared to 2023 with over 61,000 visits in the first nine months.

Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow and Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee welcomes India’s travel trade leaders to the gala dinner in New Delhi.

The First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow and Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee commented: “Moscow is a modern capital of business tourism, boasting world-class infrastructure, including cutting-edge congress and exhibition venues, over 22,000 dining establishments, and advanced technological services. The Moscow City Tourism Committee reaffirms its commitment to supporting the growth of India’s MICE industry and enhancing our bilateral relationship through continued engagements and partnerships.”

OTOAI president Himanshu Patil noted: “Moscow is a safe and culturally rich destination. With the simplified visa process, we expect a significant rise in travel interest from India to Moscow. We anticipate 2025 to be a successful year for India’s outbound travel market to this vibrant city, and at OTOAI, we look forward to fostering collaboration and supporting its growth.”

The Moscow City Tourism Committee is the executive body of the Russian capital that implements city policy on the development and regulation of tourism and hospitality. With a strategic focus on branding Moscow as a premier tourist destination both domestically and globally.

In 2023, Moscow attracted 2.3 million foreign tourists, predominantly from key markets like India, China, CIS countries, and the Middle East.

The Russian capital organises business missions to strengthen international ties and showcases its tourism potential at industry exhibitions. It has launched legislative initiatives, events and image projects aimed at foreign tourists, such as the Moscow MICE Ambassadors programme in India.