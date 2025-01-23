Year of the Snake travel trends

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 January 2025: The Lunar New Year is shaping up to be a festive season of exploration and connection as celebrating families and friends worldwide embrace the holiday spirit, according to Trip.com Group’s Lunar New Year Trends data.

This year marks the year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom, intuition, and transformation — themes that reflect the ever-changing travel landscape. While some celebrate at home, others have taken the opportunity to create memories in far and near destinations.

Cross-border travel hits new heights with extended stays

Data reveals strong year-on-year growth for cross-border travel, with travellers combining public holidays and annual leave to increase their length of stay.

Notably, in the Chinese mainland, a key source of LNY travel, New Year’s Eve is officially recognised as a holiday in 2025. This allows travellers to take just two days of leave for an 11-day holiday.

Korean travellers need to take one day for a nine-day break, while Malaysians can create a five-day holiday with a single day off.

As such, extended stays are a hallmark of this year’s LNY. On average, Asia-Pacific travellers will stay up to 10% longer this festive period. More than twice as many Malaysia users are travelling during this year’s LNY break, with an increase of over 118% in outbound bookings recorded compared to 2024. Domestic travel is also up, with an increase of over 65%.

Malaysia travel trends

China will be the leading source of inbound bookings to Malaysia this LNY, with all booking categories — accommodations, flights, and attractions — experiencing robust growth. The primary ‘departure cities’ are still Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing. However, there is a significant rise in bookings from Changsha, which shot up almost five times (381% increase), along with Chongqing and Qingdao, which saw increases of 233% and 152%, respectively.

Malaysian travellers take short and mid-haul trips during the holiday. Southeast Asian neighbours Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore (first, fourth and fifth, respectively) all rank among the top five outbound destinations, with Japan and mainland China (second and third, respectively) completing the list.

Interest in longer-haul flights and lesser-known destinations

Data shows a strong pickup in travellers exploring destinations outside the Asia-Pacific region, with medium and long-haul flights surging, especially among the Malaysian market (55% and 60% respectively) and South Korean market (36% and 90% respectively).

Travellers are also seeking new experiences, with a noticeable buzz around off-the-beaten-path destinations this festive season. Lesser-travelled gems such as Giza (Egypt), famous for the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx; San Luis Obispo (USA), known for its wineries and scenic coastline; and Charenton-le-Pont (France), located southeast of central Paris, are catching the eyes of travellers seeking unique experiences beyond the usual tourist trail. This trend extends to popular Asian destinations, with more seeking out lesser-known cities, such as Funabashi, Ibaraki, Okinawa (Japan) and Seremban (Malaysia).

Short-haul flights remained a popular option among travellers with shorter national holidays. Malaysia and Thailand topped the charts for this in terms of booking volume growth.

Family travel takes centre stage

Family gatherings are central to LNY traditions, and this year, families are heading out together for festive fun – on the seas and on theme park rides.

Cruises are becoming an increasingly popular choice among Chinese mainland and Singaporean consumers, with data highlighting a triple-digit growth compared to last year. Among these, family-friendly rooms have risen by 400%, with the most popular ports including Shanghai, Singapore and Dubai, and attractive port destinations being Fukuoka (Japan), Jeju (South Korea) and Phuket (Thailand). Trip.com Group research reveals luxurious amenities and all-inclusive packages are emerging as the biggest motivators for APAC cruise travellers.

Child tickets for attractions have also risen by 42% in overall bookings this year, with family-oriented attractions like Universal Studios Japan, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland seeing notable increases. These theme park attractions, aquariums, and museums are top choices for families seeking memorable experiences.

Premium travel or value for money?

Travellers are adopting a mix of premium and value-driven approaches to maximise their holiday experiences.

There has been a strong pickup in bookings for five and four-star hotels, with a rise in average bookings. Malaysian travellers lead this growth with close to a triple-digit surge in five and four-star hotel bookings, followed by Singaporean and Thai travellers.

Notably, the average traveller’s budget has seen double-digit growth, showcasing a willingness to invest in meaningful experiences during this festive season. Business class and first-class flights are trending this LNY, with strong double-digit growth across each segment. Singaporeans favour first-class air travel, with a 400% growth compared to last year, followed by South Korean and Chinese mainland travellers, also with strong triple-digit growth.

(Source: Trip.com Group)