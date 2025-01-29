THAI flies two-class cabins on its A320s

BANGKOK, 30 January 2025: Thai Airways International showcased its new Royal Silk Class cabin on Airbus A320 aircraft this week that will serve domestic and regional routes in Southeast Asia.

The A320s refit brings back a first-class cabin. Some aircraft completed the refit this month and are now serving domestic destinations. The entire 20-aircraft fleet is due to fly with the two-class configuration during Q2 2025.

Photo credit: THAI.

The Royal Silk Class cabin on the A320s has 12 seats (currently available on selected flights) in a 2-2 configuration across the first three rows. Seats offer more space for adjustable headrests and leg rests. They also feature fold-away tray tables for dining and personal device use, complemented by beverage holders near the armrests.

Another feature of THAI’s refitted A320 aircraft is the wireless entertainment system (currently available on selected flights). When all A320s are refitted, THAI will be the first airline in Thailand to offer wireless entertainment in every seat on domestic routes.

On flights longer than 3.5 hours, Royal Silk Class passengers receive amenity kits. They are also eligible for Fast Track immigration service, Priority Boarding, Priority Baggage handling, access to the Royal Orchid Lounge, 40kg checked baggage with 7kg carry-on, plus 125-150% bonus Royal Orchid Plus miles.

A320s fitted out with Royal Silk Class cabins serve eight domestic routes from Bangkok (Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Krabi).

Royal Silk Class service will ultimately be extended to A320 flights serving 22 Asian countries or territories. They will include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

It’s a work in progress, which means the new two-class cabins are not available on all A320s, although the management says the project will be completed in the second quarter of 2025 (April to June).