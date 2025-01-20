Seabourn promotes 2026 expeditions

SINGAPORE, 21 January 2025: Seabourn, a luxury and expedition cruise line, has unveiled its 2026 itineraries to the Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic.

Between August and October 2026, Seabourn Venture will offer six voyages ranging from eight to 24 days. The voyages will traverse the historic routes of the Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic before sailing south to explore the Caribbean, South America, and Antarctica. The expedition voyages are now on sale, and dates and full itinerary details are available on the cruise line’s website.

Photo credit: Seabourn. Seabourn Venture explores the Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic before sailing south to the Caribbean, South America, and Antarctica.

Northwest Passage Experiences

Seabourn Venture will offer two “24-day Journey Across the Northwest Passage” expeditions between Reykjavik, Iceland and Anchorage, Alaska, departing on 5 August and 29 August 2026 as well as one “15-day Wild Labrador Coast: Missions, Fjords & Wilderness” departing 30 September 20 from Reykjavik to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Additionally, two combination cruises are available for a longer, more immersive experience: a “35-day Glaciers, Fjords & Northwest Passage” voyage from Reykjavik to Anchorage and a “38-day Northwest Passage & Wild Labrador Coast” itinerary from Anchorage to Halifax.

Caribbean, South America and Antarctica

Following the Northwest Passage voyages, in October 2026, Seabourn Venture will journey south to the Caribbean and South America, offering three voyages ranging from eight to 21 days.

5 to 13 October 2026: An “eight-day Southern Caribbean Yacht Harbors” voyage from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Bridgetown, Barbados, featuring visits to Rodney Bay (Saint Lucia) and Carambola Beach. While this itinerary does not feature expedition programming, guests can immerse themselves in Seabourn’s signature yacht-like atmosphere and traditional ocean cruise experiences, enhanced by a ship carrying only 264 guests.

Seabourn Venture offers the same luxurious small ship experience that travellers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities.