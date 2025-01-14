Record turnout at 14th TTF

BANGKOK, 15 January 2025: For Thailand to seize the potential of luxury tourism and hospitality in 2025, the country needs to “go deeper” with high-equity branded residences, regenerative wellness and culinary tourism set to determine the destiny of the country becoming Asia’s luxury tourism hub.

That was the core message presented to 1,100 delegates attending the Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2025 held in Bangkok on 13 January.

Patrick Finn, vice president of development at IHG Hotels & Resorts, revealed the top trends to a packed audience at the Thailand Travel Forum 2025.

Presentations pointed to the importance of upscale brands that are turning Bangkok into a global “playground city,” while the shift in luxury travellers’ values is at the heart of what drives luxury forward.

Held at the InterContinental Bangkok, the 14th TTF revealed the concept of JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), replacing FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) as peer-driven bucket list travel is overtaken by travellers wanting to disconnect to pursue their own unique self-care experiences.

Spearheading the new luxury movement is a surging wellness sector worth THB1.2 billion per year (USD5.7 billion). This is measured next to a soaring branded residences sector worth THB191 billion (USD34.6 billion), which is just the beginning, said C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett.

“Wellness is no longer about spas. It’s about getting outside and enjoying a healthier lifestyle,” said Barnett, who founded the annual TTF. “Guests are staying longer, and spending habits are changing, with longevity being a potent force in the new luxury market.”

The audience heard from hospitality data guru Jesper Palmqvist, STR’s regional vice president for Asia Pacific, that the destination is emerging as the key in Bangko,k with luxury hotels performing best on the Chao Phraya River according to 2024 figures, playing into the “new luxury” narrative of nature and culinary-led neighbourhoods being critical draw cards for high-end travellers.

Brand evolution was central to the ”Managing Lifestyle vs. Traditional Brands” topic, led by Siradej Donavanik, vice president of development at Dusit Hotels & Resorts. Donavanik said the newly opened Dusit Thani embodied many of the group’s new directions.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Vice President Development Patrick Finn revealed “The Hot List – Top Luxury Travel Trends in Thailand,” stressing that authentic and creative food and beverage experiences would take centre stage in 2025.

