MH sets out ‘Time For’ global sale

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 January 2025: Malaysia Airlines launches its global “Time For” signature marketing campaign, inviting travellers worldwide to enjoy fare discounts as part of an international sale ending on 22 January 2025.

The campaign sees Malaysia Airlines positioning Malaysia on the global stage with social media and advertising activations such as tram wraps in Melbourne, Australia and taxi and bus branding in the UK. These efforts align with Visit Malaysia 2026, showcasing the country’s appeal to international audiences.

The “Time for” marketing campaign offers a global sale with up to 20% savings on fares to over 60 destinations, available until 22 January 2025.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer Dersenish Aresandiran commented: “Our “Time For” marketing campaign is more than just a celebration of travel; it’s an invitation for the world to discover Malaysia and connect to the best of Asia and beyond.”

As part of the offer, travellers can tap all-in return economy class fares starting from MYR139 for domestic and MYR519 for international destinations. Business Class fares start at MYR779 for domestic and MYR1,549 for international destinations.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines will operate 102 additional red-eye flights between 24 January and 4 February 2025 to improve connectivity during the upcoming Chinese New Year period, bringing the total to 219 weekly flights to and from Sabah and Sarawak. Fixed all-in one-way fares starting at MYR349 are available exclusively on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile app.