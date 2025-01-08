Melia names GM for Pattaya property

PATTAYA Thailand, 9 January 2025: Javier Gimeno, a hospitality veteran with three decades of industry experience in Asia and Europe, takes charge of the new Meliá Pattaya Hotel.

The 234-room and suite hotel is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025 in the heart of Pattaya, a 138 km transfer from Bangkok (a one hour and 34 minutes drive).

He joined Meliá Pattaya Hotel after having worked in senior management roles with Marriott International for over a decade. Most recently, he was the cluster general manager with Marriott & Four Points by Sheraton Tianjin National Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China.

His assignments in Asia go back to 2000, when he worked in Shanghai, China, before becoming a general manager with Barceló Hotels & Resorts in Davao, Philippines, in 2002. His career has also taken him to Hong Kong and Malaysia.