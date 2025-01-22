Marriott opens Four Points Sukhumvit

BANGKOK, 23 January 2025: Four Points by Sheraton, part of the Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has opened Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22.

The hotel features 333 rooms and suites as well as a casual all-day dining restaurant, setting the scene for daytime bites and business lunches.

Then, as evening falls, the venue transforms into a modern beer house and sports bar for hotel guests and city residents who can sip their favourite Bangkok brew, in line with Four Points’ signature craft beer programme, along with Thai and international snacks and dishes.

The property is located in Bangkok’s bustling Sukhumvit district, just 300 metres from The EmDistrict — a retail and lifestyle haven comprising three world-class malls, The Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere.

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) is a 3 km commute from the hotel, and BTS SkyTrain stations at Phrom Phong and Asoke, as well as MRT Sukhumvit, put the entire city within easy reach.

Marriott named Peter Feran as the general manager of the new property, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme from Marriott International, which allows members to earn and redeem points.