IATA: Passenger Demand up 8.1% in November

SINGAPORE, 13 January 2025: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2024 global passenger demand, indicating total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), improved by 8.1% compared to November 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 5.7% year-on-year. The November load factor was 83.4% (+1.9 percentage points compared to November 2023), an all-time high for November. International demand rose 11.6% compared to November 2023.

Capacity was up 8.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.4% (+2.3 ppt compared to November 2023). Strong carrier performance in Europe and Asia-Pacific drove this double-digit expansion in demand.

Domestic demand rose 3.1% compared to November 2023. Capacity was up 1.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.5% (+1.2 percentage points compared to November 2023).

“November was another month of strong growth in the demand for air travel with an overall expansion of 8.1%. The month was another reminder of the supply chain issues preventing airlines from getting the aircraft they need to meet growing demand,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

“Capacity growth lags demand by 2.4 percentage points, and load factors are at record levels. Airlines are missing out on opportunities to serve customers better, modernise their products and improve their environmental performance because aircraft are not being delivered on time. The 2025 New Year’s resolution for the aerospace manufacturing sector must be finding a fast and durable solution for their supply chain issues”.

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in November 2024 compared to November 2023. Europe had the highest load factors (85.0%), while Asia-Pacific led on growth with a 19.9% year-on-year expansion in demand.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 19.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 16.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.9% (+2.6 ppt compared to November 2023).

European carriers had a 9.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.0 % (+1.8 ppt compared to November 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0% (+3.6 ppt compared to November 2023).

North American carriers saw a 3.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0% (+1.1 ppt compared to November 2023).

Latin American airlines saw an 11.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.4% (-0.4 ppt compared to November 2023).

African airlines saw a 12.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.0% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 72.9% (+4.1 ppt compared to November 2023).