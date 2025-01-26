DUBAI UAE, 27 January 2025: Emirates has officially debuted a new uniform designed for its Premium & VIP Passenger Services team, who are responsible for the seamless transfer of Premium & VIP personnel through Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The new uniform echoes the iconic Emirates cabin crew look. However, it exclusively represents Emirates’ elite unit that caters to high-profile customers.

A new look for an elite team

Emirates’ Premium & VIP Passenger Services in Dubai are a busy and in-demand team, with Dubai lauded as the premier destination for high-net-worth individuals and a central hub for world-class meetings, incentives, conferences and events. The sophisticated uniform introduced at Emirates’ hub reflects the elevated service and attention to detail offered to Premium & VIP customers, as they arrive in Dubai or transit through.

Designed in-house by Emirates’ uniform standards team, there are 3 different variations of the uniform – a stylish A-line skirt suit for ladies, a chic pantsuit for ladies, and a tailored 3-piece suit for gentlemen. Just like the cabin crew uniform, the VIP Passenger Services uniform is designed in warm sand shades, symbolising the desert dunes of the United Arab Emirates, with a subtle red collar and matching cuffs for ladies. The suit is accented by the iconic Emirates red hat with a gold pin showcasing the Emirates logo, and an elegantly draped cream-coloured chiffon scarf, representing the local culture. The look is completed with red leather shoes and matching handbags where Ambassadors can carry iPads and essential documents for their clientele. In the VIP Passenger Services female uniform – fans will notice a red pleat in the A-line skirt, allowing the busy Ambassadors to walk comfortably around the vast airport, and a red leather belt at the waist, adding a stylish touch. The menswear is tailored to perfection and made to measure for each Ambassador, featuring a jacket, pants and waistcoat, accented with a red pocket square and muted tie.

Managing travel for high-profile VIPs

The 145-strong team at Emirates has been meticulously trained to handle high-profile VIP passengers and Premium First Class connecting passengers at Dubai International Airport, offering exceptional service and hospitality to more than 150,000 Premium and VIP passengers annually.

Within the team of 120 Ambassadors and additional operational staff at the Control Centre, there are more than 50 nationalities speaking a myriad of languages to the international First-class connecting passengers and VIPs, across various areas of Dubai International Airport.

VIP Passengers departing Dubai, flying into Dubai and transiting through can include all kinds of dignitaries and heads of state from members of Royal families worldwide, Presidents and former Presidents, international Ministers, Ambassadors, celebrities and public personalities, athletes and actors, and even globally recognised influencers and vloggers. As well as regular VIP travel which occurs throughout the year, the VIP Passenger Services team also carefully plans and prepares for an international calendar of notable events with high levels of VIP travel, like the World Government Summit, Formula 1, Dubai World Cup and Dubai Film Festival, as well as events on the global stage, from the World Sports Events, G20 Summit, EXPO 2025 to the G7 Summit and the World Sustainable Development Summit.

First-class passengers also enjoy a seamless transit experience in Dubai. As connecting travellers, they benefit from dedicated services such as expedited security and escorts to their departure lounge.

Premium & VIP Ambassador services

The core operations consist of two teams: One team manages the Premium First-Class connecting customers at the airport’s airside, and the other manages the high-profile VIP customers.

The VIP team manages pick-ups, drop-offs, check-in, airport transportation, lounge access and departures, connections and arrival formalities for VIP passengers, ensuring their journey is as smooth as possible with privacy and security as high priority.

The Premium team excels at delivering a first-class experience for connecting customers. This encompasses a range of services, from personalised greetings upon arrival to expedited security checks through fast-track lanes and premium transfers utilising Mercedes Viano or buggies based on gate distances and connection times.

