BANGKOK, 9 January 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has unveiled the new-look Centara Karon Resort Phuket. Following a renovation that transformed every aspect of the guest experience, the resort has started welcoming travellers back.

Close to the sands of Karon Beach facing the Andaman Sea, Centara Karon Resort Phuket is a haven of tranquillity and adventure. Following its dramatic revitalisation, the resort now invites visitors to unwind in three distinct zones — The Terrace, The Lagoon, and The Tropicale—creating options for couples, families, and friends alike.

With a contemporary design that harmoniously blends a soothing colour palette with geometric patterns and natural elements, the resort’s newly refreshed accommodation is tailored to the needs of every guest. Highlights include The Terrace’s spacious rooms, which feature balconies with views of the city or sea. Set to be unveiled by the end of 2025, the one to three-bedroom Pool Villas will be spectacular sanctuaries with outdoor pools and a dedicated check-in area – ideal for romantic getaways or grand celebrations with up to eight guests.

An eclectic mix of activities and experiences makes this the ultimate tropical oasis for all ages. Immersive adventures unfold at the resort’s 3,000-square-metre pool zone, with three separate pools for adults and kids, plus thrilling water slides and fountains. Children and teens can find inspiration at the Chang Dee Kids’ Club or E-Zone, with a full schedule of activities and games. Parents can also enjoy personal moments, including therapies at the signature SPA Cenvaree or invigorating workouts at the fully-equipped fitness centre.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket is the perfect place to embark on a culinary journey. A trio of tropical pool bars – Tropix, Koh Kool, and Splash – set the scene for daytime refreshments, from fruit smoothies to cool cocktails, while Pink Social provides a chic spot to socialise. For memorable meals, Bistro Grill & Bar presents a range of international and Thai favourites throughout the day, while modern global cuisine and grilled specialities take centre stage at Escape Pool Club.

For curious explorers who want to explore Phuket’s wonders, the powder-soft sands of Karon Beach are just a short walk away. Several golf courses are within easy reach, and Phuket’s heritage-rich Old Town, with its Sino-Portuguese architecture and vibrant night markets, is just 15km away.

“We are delighted to reveal the newly transformed Centara Karon Resort Phuket. With its perfect blend of daytime excitement and private serenity, this breathtaking resort will ensure unforgettable escapes for guests, from fun-seeking families to couples who crave privacy. I would like to invite our cherished visitors from around the world to come and experience the beauty of Phuket and Centara’s warm, Thai hospitality,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Centara Karon Resort Phuket David Martens.

Travellers can now discover the reimagined Centara Karon Resort Phuket with an exclusive reopening offer: “A Star is Reborn“. This enticing package lets kids stay and dine for free, offering THB500 of daily resort credit, early check-in, late check-out, and a complimentary minibar (refreshed daily). Centara The1 members will enjoy an additional 15% discount and triple points. Not a member yet? Sign up for free via centara1card.com.

For more information and reservations, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/ckr.