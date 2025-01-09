AirAsia expands Thai domestic network

BANGKOK, 10 January 2025: AirAsia strengthens its operations base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport by launching two new direct routes to cities in Northeast Thailand on 1 February.

The airline will operate daily flights from Suvarnabhumi (BKK) to Khon Kaen and twice daily between Suvarnabhumi and Udon Thani. The first flights on both routes will commence on 1 February 2025.

Thai AirAsia operates six routes from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani.

The airline emphasises its commitment to on-time performance after receiving recognition for on-time performance in 2024 from Cirium. Thai AirAsia is the only Thai airline ranked among Asia-Pacific’s top five most punctual airlines and the top ten most punctual low-cost airlines globally.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akraritpirom pointed out that in addition to operating out of Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Thai AirAsia plans to expand its domestic network out of Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to provide more options for travellers.

“We are very happy with our route performance from Suvarnabhumi, with load factors averaging 93% in 2024. This is a strong signal that demand for flights from Suvarnabhumi is on the rise, and we decided to roll out Suvarnabhumi-Khon Kaen and Suvarnabhumi-Udon Thani from 1 February,” she explained.

“Domestic air travel continued to grow last year, and Thai AirAsia has secured a high market share of 39 to 40%, flying out of Bangkok from both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports. We plan to introduce more routes from Suvarnabhumi this year.”

Suvarnabhumi-Khon Kaen and Suvarnabhumi-Udon Thani flights are being introduced with the “Fly Direct from Suvarnabhumi to Esan Today” promotion, offering fares starting at THB890 per trip.