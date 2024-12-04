Thomas Cook wins four awards

MUMBAI, December 03, 2024: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, along with its Group Companies, SOTC Travel and Sita, celebrated a stellar achievement at the ET Travel & Tourism Annual Awards 2024, taking home four awards.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.

The Group emerged as winners across multiple categories:

• Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Outbound Travel Operator of the Year and MICE Travel Operator of the Year

• SOTC Travel: Domestic Tour Operator of the Year

• Sita: Inbound Tour Operator of the Year (Jury Recognition)

The ET Travel & Tourism Awards recognise excellence in the travel industry, celebrating companies’ innovation and exceptional service. Winners are selected through a rigorous, multi-tiered jury process monitored by a credible external audit agency, ensuring transparency and credibility.

By winning accolades for its outbound, inbound, domestic travel operations and MICE, the Thomas Cook group demonstrated its ability to cater to the evolving needs of travellers in India and worldwide.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said: “Winning across categories at the ET Travel & Tourism Annual Awards 2024 is a proud moment for the Thomas Cook India Group. These recognitions across our businesses reflect our continued leadership and commitment to excellence in meeting the diverse needs of our customers. This recognition is a shared celebration with our team and loyal customers who inspire us daily to excel. As we celebrate these achievements, we remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the travel and tourism industry.”

About Thomas Cook (India)

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) operates leading B2C and B2B brands, including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa.