Thomas Cook expands Delhi sales outlets

MUMBAI, 19 December 2024: Thomas Cook (India) Limited has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in Gurugram to tap into the high-growth market of the Delhi-NCR region and surrounding areas.

The new store further strengthens Thomas Cook’s network in the Delhi-NCR region to 14 locations (six owned stores and eight Gold Circle Partner outlets).

Located in the centre of Gurugram, the new outlet provides Thomas Cook with a viable catchment for various consumer sectors: families, professionals/business travellers and senior citizens.

Thomas Cook’s Gurugram outlet will provide end-to-end travel services for international and domestic holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises) and value-added services like travel insurance.

Travel Trends from Delhi-NCR

Rise of experiential travel: There’s demand for chasing the Northern Lights on husky safaris in Norway, ice bathing in Sweden, mud baths in Azerbaijan, black water rafting in New Zealand and e-biking on Switzerland’s alpine routes.

Growing demand for winter tourism: The allure of winter landscapes, combined with Christmas and New Year celebrations, has become a significant draw for travellers from Delhi-NCR.

Sports tourism on the rise: There is a high interest in the Border-Gavaskar cricket matches (Australia), F1, and football.

Premium luxury travel: Demand for stays in palaces/chateaus, luxury resorts & spas in France, Switzerland, Scandinavia, the Czech Republic, and Morocco (couples & honeymooners).

Growing demand for cruise holidays: Luxury Polar cruises and Gulf-Middle East.

New destinations: Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Greenland, Denmark and Croatia.

Visa-free and easy-visa destinations: Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka; eVisa and easy visa: Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Indonesia are in high demand.

Top destinations international: Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden, Norway, Iceland; Australia-New Zealand, Japan, Oman, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Morocco, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, USA.

Domestic and Indian subcontinent: Rajasthan, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andamans and Bhutan.