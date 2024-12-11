Scott Dunn maps 2025 travel trends

SINGAPORE, 12 December 2025: Scott Dunn, a global luxury travel specialist with offices in Singapore, points to its What’s Hot for 2025, identifying trending destinations worldwide.

“2025 is all about delving deeper and travelling slower’, is the overarching message from Scott Dunn. “With new and exciting travel trends on the rise, we’ve been busy exploring all the latest insights to bring you the hottest ideas for where you should go.”

Remote experiences

Underpinned by a growing interest in remote experiences, Scott Dunn points to guests being more eager than ever to step out of their comfort zone and use travel as a medium for discovery.

One of the key benefits of exploring uncharted regions is the pristine, untouched landscapes, and this has been evident in the increased interest in Australia’s Northern Territory’s evocative scenery, dramatic rock formations and waterfalls, as well as the opportunity to learn from the region’s Aboriginal communities; the oldest, continuous living culture on earth.



Safari seasonality shift

Scott Dunn has witnessed the peak safari travel month shift from December to March as affordability and unreliable weather render seasonality less relevant than ever.

According to Scott Dunn’s Senior Africa Travel Specialist Matt Shock: “I’ve been in the safari industry for over a decade, and with shifting climate patterns affecting seasonality, I’ve found that travelling during less popular months can be just as incredible, if not more so. Plus, it’s often more affordable and less crowded, making for a unique and memorable experience.”



Rise in all-inclusive stays

Bookings for all-inclusive hotels rose by 24%, while room-only bookings fell by 20% as travellers increasingly opt to pay in advance and avoid any unexpected bills at check-out. Luxury all-inclusive properties go beyond the typical ‘fly and flop’ beach hotel to encompass everything from safari camps and remote lodges to cruise journeys and wellness retreats.

Destinations to watch

Morocco’s Imperial Cities

Following the September 2023 earthquake in the Atlas mountains, Scott Dunn’s Charlotte Brook, Destination Manager for Morocco, emphasises the importance of supporting the country’s resilient communities: “With tourism so integral to Morocco’s economy, conveying the message ‘it’s safe to travel here’ is imperative”.

Islands of East Africa

Scott Dunn predicts an exciting year for the islands of East Africa, with the opening of newly renovated andBeyond Mnemba Island in Zanzibar and Voaara in Madagascar, as well as Aqua Expeditions’ new luxury yacht due to set sail around the Seychelles’ remote Aldabra islands next December.

The Seychelles will be more accessible than ever in 2025, with four international airlines resuming direct routes to the islands, including a four-times-weekly Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul. Emirates also fly four times per week from Dubai to Antananarivo in Madagascar via the Seychelles.

Australia’s North West

According to Ellen Fraser, Senior Travel Specialist for Australia and Asia: “The Kimberley and the Northern Territory are redefining Australia’s tourism landscape. Isolated yet beautiful, these special regions offer a new perspective to the classic trip ‘down under’”.

Fraser recommends the Paspaley Pearl boutique expedition cruise by Ponant, which sails through The Kimberley and is hosted by expert naturalist guides.

Southwest China

Scott Dunn has seen major growth in bookings to China, up 400% globally and 125% in the Asia market alone in 2024, as guests are increasingly looking for alternatives to Japan. Yunnan is a “melting pot of ancient history, rich cultures and spectacular natural beauty.”

Scandinavian Summer

‘Coolcationing’ continues to influence travel, recording a 26% rise in bookings for Finland and Norway travel this past summer. The allure of temperatures in the mid-20s, a weakened currency against the sterling, and fewer tourists leads Delphine Combes, Destination Manager for Northern Europe, to confirm that “Scandinavian summer is not just a passing trend, but now a perennial favourite.”

European Islands: Sardinia & Lanzarote

Josh Peacock, Regional Destination Manager, has Sardinia on his radar: “The island is a sleeping beauty awakened, with a host of new luxury hotel openings, including Cheval Blanc’s new Pitrizza, and Rocco Forte’s Porto Cervo, set to open in 2026”.

Lanzarote, renowned for its year-round warm weather, beaches and volcanic landscape, is another destination to watch next year as it follows suit with exciting new hotel openings.

Greenland’s High Arctic

‘Eclipse chasing’ has grown in popularity, with travellers venturing across the globe to experience these rare celestial events. Looking ahead, we predict Greenland’s High Arctic will be the new cool-cation hotspot, with the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse visible from the region’s remote, light-pollution-free shores.

Baja California Sur Peninsula

Demand for Mexico has jumped 18% in Scott Dunn’s Asia market this year, driven mainly by couples and groups of friends seeking a mix of adventure, great food, and cultural immersion all in one trip.

