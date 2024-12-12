Aussie golfers flock to Vietnam Golf Coast

VIETNAM, 13 December 2024: Efforts to market Central Vietnam’s golf offerings in Australia are paying dividends, with clubs across the Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) reporting significant growth in Australian golfers’ rounds played.

Montgomerie Links, a cornerstone of the region’s golf scene, has seen a 20% increase in rounds from Australian visitors over the past two years, rising from 1,700 to 2,200 annually.

The Luke Donald course at Ba Na Hills Golf Club is also experiencing high demand from guests from Down Under.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club has experienced even more dramatic growth, with Australian play surging by 35% to 40%. Notably, many of these golfers visit during the Australian winter — typically a quieter period for foreign visitors in Vietnam — providing a welcome boost to the destination year-round.

Central Vietnam’s efforts to establish itself as a golf destination of choice for Aussies have been bolstered by a series of high-profile initiatives aimed at the Australian market. Over the past year, the destination has welcomed several leading Australian golf writers, including representatives from Golf Digest Australia, to experience the region’s offerings firsthand.

Driving this momentum, Laguna Golf Lang Co — a signature course designed by Sir Nick Faldo and a founding member of the VGC — made a bold statement by hosting roadshows in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this year. Representing the resort and Central Vietnam on an international stage, the team worked tirelessly to bring together Australian media and tour operators and highlight the exceptional golf experiences at Laguna Lang Co and Central Vietnam.

Laguna Golf Lang Company Director of Golf, Stephen Banks underscored the importance of these events in solidifying ties with Australian stakeholders.

“These roadshows demonstrate our commitment to positioning Central Vietnam as a leading golf destination for Australians,” he said. “By fostering connections with key players in the market, we aim to build lasting partnerships and promote sustained tourism growth.”

The roadshows showcased the region’s standout courses, including those designed by Luke Donald (Ba Na Hills Golf Club) and Colin Montgomerie (Montgomerie Links), alongside iconic names like Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr Representatives from the Danang Tourism Promotion Centre joined the events, providing insights into the broader appeal of the region, including its luxurious accommodations and vibrant cultural experiences.

Montgomerie Links Club Manager Le Vo Hoang Van attributed the growth to targeted marketing campaigns and the undeniable allure of Central Vietnam. “Australian golfers are drawn to the region’s world-class courses, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality,” she said. “The recent uptick in rounds is a testament to the effectiveness of our outreach efforts.”

Ba Na Hills Golf Club’s General Manager, Simon Mees, echoed these sentiments.

“The Australian market has been a game-changer for us,” he added. “Seeing how well our course resonates with these visitors is gratifying. The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum.”