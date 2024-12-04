Hong Kong Airlines resumes long haul routes

HONG KONG, 5 December 2024: Hong Kong Airlines will resume its Gold Coast direct service on 17 January 2025, offering four weekly flights and providing passengers with convenient connections between Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Australia’s Gold Coast.

The airline will launch twice-weekly flights from Hong Kong to Vancouver, Canada, on the following day, 18 January 2025, marking its official return to Canada after a four-year pause.

Hong Kong Airlines celebrates its 18th anniversary. From left: Christopher Lai, Executive Director of Lucullus Group, Leo Ko, Director of Beverage of Cordis Hong Kong, Li Yuet Faat, Chinese Cuisine Executive Chef of Ming Court, Purple Yao, Deputy Director of Branding, Communications & Live Streaming, HKA, YAN Bo, Chairman of HKA, Charles Zhao, Deputy Director, Service Delivery of HKA, Edmond Lam, Executive Chef of Man Yuen and Homer Yu, CEO of Cheong Hing Store ltd.

The airline made its latest route announcements during its recent celebrations to mark its 18th anniversary.

HKG-YVR Flight Schedule

Flight HX080 will depart Hong Kong (HKG), Tuesday, at 2210 and arrive in Vancouver (YVR) at 1810.

Flight HXO80 will depart Hong Kong, Saturday, at 2350 and arrive in Vancouver at 1950.

Flight HX081 will depart Vancouver 0105, Wednesday and Sunday, and arrive in Hong Kong at 0700 (plus a day).

Strong festive season bookings

This year, flight sectors in Asia have fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with an average passenger load factor of 85%. The airline expects to reach its annual traffic target of more than 5 million passengers by the end of this year.

Additionally, bookings for the Christmas and Lunar New Year period have already reached 85% of pre-pandemic levels, with bookings on flights to ski resort routes in Northeast Asia during the festive season reaching 90%. In response, the airline increased flight frequency on relevant routes during December.



Airline expands Airbus fleet

Hong Kong Airlines has significantly expanded its fleet this year, introducing multiple Airbus A330-300 wide-body aircraft to support medium- to long-haul routes. The airline has also introduced its first A321 aircraft, configured with 220 all-economy class seats, to increase passenger capacity. By the end of this year, Hong Kong Airlines’ fleet will expand to around 30 aircraft. The airline recently celebrated its 18th anniversary.

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline flying to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific.