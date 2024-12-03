Green Fare options on long-haul flights

SINGAPORE, 4 December 2024: The Lufthansa Group is expanding its tariff for more sustainable flying to include long-haul flights covering the group’s global route network.

The Green Fares will be bookable in all travel classes for more than 850,000 flights per year from 4 December. The more sustainable ticket already includes offsetting individual flight-related CO2 emissions. The Green Fares are part of the Lufthansa Group’s growing portfolio of more sustainable travel offers.

Photo credit: Lufthansa Group. Browsing green fares.

For two years, the Lufthansa Group has offered Green Fares on its short and medium-haul routes. After a successful test run on selected intercontinental routes, Green Fares can now be booked on long-haul routes as a permanent option to the Lufthansa Group’s existing fare structure.

Since the launch of Green Fares in February 2023, more than 2 million passengers have already opted for the tariff and offset almost 190,000 tonnes of CO2 by offsetting their flight-related CO2 emissions. This amount corresponds to the CO2 emissions of more than 1,300 flights from Munich to New York with an Airbus A350.

Lufthansa Group Chief Commercial Officer Dieter Vranckx explains: “We have set ambitious goals for ourselves to make flying more sustainable. To achieve this, we are investing billions of euros every year in new aircraft and pioneering technologies, among other things. With our innovative Green Fares, we are also involving our customers and offering them – as the first airline group worldwide – the opportunity to actively contribute to more sustainable aviation on more than 850,000 flights. Extending Green Fares to the Lufthansa Group’s global long-haul network is an enormously important and consistent step for the aviation industry.”

What’s behind the Green Fare tariff

With just one click, Green Fares offer a more sustainable way to fly, because the fare already includes the full offsetting of the individual, flight-related CO2 emissions.

This is accomplished by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and contributing to the Lufthansa Group’s high-quality climate project portfolio. The composition of the two components differs depending on the distance of the route.

For flights within Europe and to North Africa, a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions is achieved through SAF, while the remaining 80% is offset through climate protection projects.

On intercontinental routes, 10% of CO2 emissions are reduced through SAF, and contributions to climate projects offset the remaining 90%. The Green Fare tariff also offers additional miles and points and the option to rebook free of charge.

The Green Fares are available for flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss, Discover Airlines and Air Dolomiti. The only exceptions are flights operated by other airlines and individual routings in selected traffic areas of joint venture partners. Eurowings also offers a tariff for more sustainable flying under the name PlanetBlu.