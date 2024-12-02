Expedia presents winter travel tips

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2024: Flight data from Expedia’s Winter Travel Outlook shows a 15% increase for year-end travel as Singapore travellers eye a range of Chinese cities and look for off-season deals.

Many of the season’s top and fastest-growing destinations are cold and wintery locations like Tromso (+53%) and Atlanta (+42%), with Asian cities heavily in the mix.

Photo credit: Expedia.

Tips on where to go and how to save

Singapore’s top winter season destinations for travellers include Sapporo (+17%), Tokyo (+13%), and Bangkok (+2%). The fastest growing are Shanghai (+36%), Guangzhou (+22%), and Shenzen (+17%)*.

Based on historical airfare prices compared to mid-year travel, destinations that offer strong seasonal savings include Kuala Lumpur, Phu Quoc, and Bangkok.

*Based on Expedia Singapore flight and hotel search data from 1 Jul to 31 Oct 2024, for the travel period of 1 Nov 2024 to 31 Jan 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Expedia’s Biggest Sale of the Year

There is just one day left for Singapore travellers to grab a good hotel deal with Expedia’s biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that ends at midnight on 4 Dec.

Expedia Rewards members can score savings on hotels and packages for travel until 15 Dec 2025*.

Here’s what to expect:

Expedia Rewards Members can save on select hotels and packages on the Expedia app.

When booking as a member on the app, you can save 30% or more on select hotels. Hotel savings can also apply when you bundle your hotel with a flight.

On the Expedia app, Expedia Rewards Members can save 30% off or more and score special perks like upgrades at select top-rated VIP Access hotels.

*Booking Window: Closes 4 Dec, 2024

Travel Window: Ends 15 Dec, 2025

Chinese New Year Trends

With the CNY public holidays falling on a Wednesday and Thursday (29 to 30 Jan) in Singapore, expect residents to take advantage of the long holiday for family reunions or to travel overseas.

Based on flight search increases during the CNY period for 2025, international favourites are Phu Quoc (+170%), Chiang Rai (+53%), Guam (+37%), Chiang Mai (+35%), and Beijing (+31%).

(Source: Expedia)