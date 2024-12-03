Thai AirAsia X launches Sydney flights

BANGKOK, 4 December 2024: Thai AirAsia X has resumed its direct flight services to and from Sydney, Australia, operating from its main hub at Don Mueang International Airport.

The inaugural flight from Bangkok took off on 1 December 2024, and returned from Sydney today. The Bangkok-Sydney service offers six weekly flights using Airbus A330s with 300 seats.

The new route launch makes Thai AirAsia X the only low-cost airline providing direct services from Bangkok-Don Mueang to Sydney, Australia, offering seamless connections for passengers travelling from Sydney to a wide range of destinations across the AirAsia Group network. These include favourite destinations among Australian travellers such as Krabi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai and popular international destinations such as Japan, South Korea, India and China.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Tassapon Bijleveld said: “The return of Thai AirAsia X to Sydney comes along with an enhanced flight network within the AirAsia Group that will give travellers the much sought-after convenience and seamlessness, especially with our FlyThru connections to over 50 popular destinations.”

“Operating from Don Mueang greatly enhances connectivity with AirAsia Group’s extensive network, particularly to destinations in India, where there is a strong and growing demand for travel to Australia. Our FlyThru service also provides a hassle-free experience, allowing guests to travel seamlessly as they only need to clear immigration and collect their luggage at the final destination,” Tassapon.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A330 aircraft. The airline now serves eight destinations from Bangkok, with direct flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Shanghai (China), Sydney (Australia), and Delhi (India).