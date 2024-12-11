DUBAI UAE, 12 December 2024: Emirates will introduce a third nonstop service between Dubai and Melbourne, starting from 30 March 2025.

A newly retrofitted four-class Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, equipped with the airline’s award-winning Premium Economy product and latest generation Business class seats, will be assigned to the route.

The airline currently operates two nonstop daily flights between Dubai and Melbourne using four-class Airbus A380s and a daily flight that connects Dubai to Melbourne via Singapore with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates’ operations between Singapore and Melbourne will cease on 30 March 2025, and the airline plans to operate the third direct Dubai-Melbourne flight and fourth Dubai-Singapore service with new flight numbers.*

Starting on 30 March 2025, the four-class Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed on flights EK404/405 between Dubai and Melbourne. Emirates’ flight EK404 will depart from Dubai at 2115, arriving in Melbourne at 1740 the following day**. The return flight EK405 will depart Melbourne at 2355 and arrive in Dubai at 0700 the next day**.

The third daily nonstop flight also means customers have more convenient schedules and travel options via Dubai to 27 European cities served with multiple daily flights, including London, Paris, and Frankfurt.

Emirates’ latest refurbished Boeing 777 includes eight First Class Suites, 40 Business Class seats, 24 seats in Premium Economy, and 256 Economy Class seats. The latest introduction means Emirates’ Melbourne operations will be supported by the airline’s next-generation products.

Emirates’ Premium Economy cabins were named ‘Best in Class’s class at the 2024 Business Traveller, Asia-Pacific awards. The cream leather seats with six-way adjustable headrests boast a 38-inch pitch and are 19.5 inches wide, reclining 8 inches for more space, stretching and relaxing.

The airline’s 20.7-inch-wide Business Class seat converts to a flatbed and reclines up to 78.6 inches. Every customer has aisle access with the four-abreast layout. Customers can also enjoy their own personal mini-bar, table for dining or working, multiple charging outlets for personal devices and a 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies. The Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments.

With the upcoming deployment of Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 aircraft to and from Melbourne, the airline will offer 3,472 weekly Premium Economy seats across Melbourne and Sydney, enabling more travellers to experience its best-in-class features and upgraded amenities.

Emirates restores pre-pandemic Australia capacity

Emirates has also reinstated its second Perth service from 1 December and now offers nearly 12,000 weekly seats to and from the city, offering additional connections to popular points like London, Dublin, Rome and Edinburgh. The second Perth service will strengthen trade links between Western Australia and the wider world.

Emirates’ flight EK424 departs Dubai at 0915, arriving in Perth at 0010. Emirates’ return flight EK425 departs Perth at 0600, arriving in Dubai at 1310**. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offers 354 seats across three cabins, with eight First Class Suites, 42 Business Class seats and 304 seats in Economy Class.

On 28 October, Emirates reinstated its Adelaide services, helping drive visitation to South Australia from Dubai and key inbound markets across its network.

The airline now operates 77 weekly services to and from five Australian gateways – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. Emirates’ progressive and measured resumption of operations to and from Australia provide frictionless connectivity through multiple daily services across its gateways, boosting tourism development, fuelling economic activity and attracting business investment.

* Affected customers holding bookings on Emirates’ Singapore-Melbourne route will be offered alternative travel arrangements or a full refund.

**All times are local.

For more information and to book flights, visit: www.emirates.com.