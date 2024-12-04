DUBAI, UAE, 5 December 2024: Emirates will introduce a fifth weekly flight on its Dubai-Antananarivo route, starting 13 December 2024, for four weeks to meet demand from holidaymakers during the busy travel period.

The additional weekly flight scheduled on Fridays will provide more capacity from the world’s fourth-largest island nation to more than 1,800 seats in each direction per week and will support seasonal demand for travel.

Following the success of the launch of services to Madagascar in September, Emirates’ increase of capacity on its Dubai/Seychelles/Antananarivo route will help the airline to meet market demand and allow customers to enjoy greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity when planning their travel.

The additional weekly frequency on the two linked services will operate as EK707 and EK708 in a three-class configuration. Tickets can be booked immediately on www.emirates.com, at Emirates World retail stores, on the Emirates App, and through travel agencies.

Effective 13 December 2024 until 10 January 2025, flights EK707 and EK708 are scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local):

The temporary boost to capacity during four weeks will complement Emirates’ services on EK707 and EK708, using Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and offering 360 seats on each flight across first class and business class in addition to economy class.

Boosting connectivity to the Seychelles and Madagascar provides more convenience for customers travelling between these countries and other popular destinations in the Emirates network, including the UAE, Sri Lanka, France and other select points in Europe, the UK, mainland China and the US.

