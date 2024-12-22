BANGKOK, 23 December 2024: BWH Hotels, a global hospitality network comprised of WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, continues to expand its footprint in the Philippines with the relaunch of Best Western Plus Hotel Subic.

Part of the BWH Hotels’ portfolio since its opening in 2018, Best Western Plus Hotel Subic will return to the group on 31 March 2025, following an extensive renovation that will re-establish it as one of the leading places to stay in Subic.

Nestled on the west coast of Luzon, this freeport zone is a popular destination for business and leisure travellers alike, with sandy beaches and various attractions. Clark International Airport is just 50 km away, and Manila is a 2.5-hour car drive.

Upon reopening, Best Western Plus Hotel Subic will feature a collection of contemporary rooms and suites, a sea-facing rooftop pool and deck, a well-equipped fitness centre, and a choice of two restaurants. The hotel’s dedicated events hall sets the stage for business and social gatherings, including weddings.

Best Western Plus Hotel Subic will join BWH Hotels’ existing portfolio of eight hotels and resorts in the Philippines across a wide range of vibrant cities and resort destinations. The Best Western Plus® brand is already well known and loved among the country’s travellers, with four properties currently operating in the Philippines.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.