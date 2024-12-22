BANGKOK, 23 December 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites couples, families and friends to soak up the spirit of Brazilian summer on the shores of Pattaya with a new partnership with Havaianas Thailand, the iconic flip-flop brand that has become a must-have footwear for beach-goers and trend-setters.

Launching this December at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the group’s newly-renovated Lost World-themed flagship resort, “Centara & Havaianas” promotion will immerse all ages in the vibrant image of the brand, including hands-on activities, an enticing room offer, and even a free pair of Havaianas to take home.

From 4 to 5 and 11 to 12t January 2025, guests at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya will have the chance to “Make Your Own Havaianas” with special craft sessions. Kids and grown-ups can come together to customise a pair of Havaianas flip-flops in their own style and depart with big smiles and personalised souvenirs to take home.

Throughout their stay at this five-star family-oriented resort, travellers can spend endless days with exceptional entertainment across four dynamic new water park zones. Volcano Island boasts dramatic eruptions and light displays, while the Giant Slider, interactive Jungle Water Park, and serene Misty Forest each provide unique aquatic adventures.

To mark Centara and Havaianas’ partnership, guests can now enjoy their vacation at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya with the “New Lost World Found” room package. Holidaymakers can book the resort’s newly renovated rooms and suites with daily breakfast for two people, complimentary entrance to the Lost World Adventure Land for two children, THB 1,000 credit at COAST Beach Club & Bistro, and THB 500 credit for the colourful, child-focused Candy Spa all included. Explorers will also be offered special rates for a private speedboat trip to Koh Larn, the beautiful tropical secluded island nearby.

The “New Lost World Found” package is available for booking until 27 December 2024 for stays until 31 March 2025.

For more information and booking visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/lost-world-found.

If you miss out on the spectacular deal, CentaraThe1 members can enjoy an exclusive 15% discount when they purchase a pair of Havaianas in both Havaianas retail stores and online stores at www.havaianas.co.th.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Vice President of Brand, Marketing & Digital Tom Thrussell said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting new partnership with Havaianas, one of the world’s most iconic footwear brands. Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya always immerses parents and kids in a world of wonder, and its recent renovation has elevated its activities and experiences to even greater heights. This ground-breaking partnership will infuse Havaianas’ spirit and style into every stay while also providing our discerning guests with original encounters and countless photo opportunities throughout their holiday.”

Rich Sport (Thailand distributor of Havaianas), Chief Marketing Officer Apiwitsh Shiratani added: “Together, we blend the liberating spirit of Havaianas with the luxurious and adventurous vibes of Pattaya’s most renowned beachfront destination to build an unforgettable experience.”

Get ready to pair with Havaianas and rediscover the true essence of beachside living – where life slows down and freedom takes over. Stay tuned for more as we bring you the ultimate getaway.

To learn more about Havaianas Thailand, visit Havaianas.co.th.

For more information on Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.