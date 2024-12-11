Air Canada bound for Manila Spring 2025

SINGAPORE, 12 December 2024: Air Canada will introduce direct flights between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in the Philippines on 2 April 2025, making it the airline’s 12 destinations in Asia Pacific and the first destination in the Philippines.

The announcement was made last week during the Government of Canada’s Team Canada Trade Mission visiting the Philippines to celebrate 75 years of Canada-Philippines diplomatic relations.

Air Canada promotes its Vancouver- Manila flights, starting 2 April 2025, with a Facebook post this week: “Soar to Manila with our year-round flight.”

This new year-round service to Manila is Air Canada’s third Southeast Asia destination after Singapore and Bangkok.

Initially, the airline has scheduled four weekly flights* between Vancouver (YVR) and Manila (MNL) using the 297-seat Dreamliner 787-900s configured with Signature Class with lie-flat seats, premium economy and economy class.

Flights between Canada and Manila opened for bookings on 5 December on aircanada.com, through Air Canada’s contact centres, and via travel agents. Bookings on flights between Manila and Canada will open later.

Air Canada will face stiff competition from Philippine Airlines, established as the sole airline on the Manila-Vancouver route and offering daily services with a 393-seat Boeing 777-300.

The average fare on the route served exclusively by PAL is currently USD1,760.

Manila Flight Schedule**

*Subject to final government approvals **Flight schedules are subject to change