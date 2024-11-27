UAE: Thailand tops holiday chart

DUBAI, UAE, 28 November 2024: As the long weekend break for Eid Al Etihad approaches (2 to 3 December public holiday UAE) dnata Travel reveals the most popular holiday hotspots for 2024.

The top five international destinations booked by UAE travellers are Thailand, the Maldives, the UK, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, in order of popularity.

Thailand remains the favourite international holiday destination, maintaining its top spot from last year’s Eid Al Etihad weekend. Sri Lanka is a standout new entry, as bookings almost doubled in volume compared to last year.

So far, 85% of all bookings are for international travel, while the remaining 15% are for UAE staycations. Consistent with typical trends, staycations are booked closer to the holiday date. Therefore, this balance may switch more towards staycations and regional stays as November progresses.

This year, Ras Al Khaimah is popular for staycations, thanks to an ever-increasing range of new or fully reimagined hotels offering unique experiences.

Dnata Travel Leisure Manager Matthew Vlemmiks commented: “Sri Lanka has always been popular in this market and is firmly back on the map for Eid Al Etihad 2024. With a short flight time and excellent value in the air and on the ground, the country appeals to travellers with its diverse offerings, including natural landscapes, wildlife spotting, picturesque beaches, historic landmarks, and incredible food.

“Thailand remains in demand with direct flights to Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing beach weekend or an action-packed city break. The Maldives and Turkey also attract holidaymakers with shorter flight times, a wide range of resorts, and family-friendly activities.

“While the UK sees a lot of air traffic from residents of the UAE visiting loved ones, it is also in high demand at this time of the year with tourists seeking a festive feel and world-class shopping.”

Across the broader winter months, dnata Travel experts report a growing interest in more adventurous, multi-destination itineraries. Popular choices include European winter markets, Northern Light excursions, and classic ski trips. Demand is also rising for dnata Travel’s all-inclusive packages, which simplify trip planning by covering activities, ski passes and après-ski – all tailored to travellers’ preferences.

New for 2024, culturally rich itineraries across Japan and Vietnam are trending, with both destinations accessible via direct flights. Additionally, winter sun escapes to the Indian Ocean and remains in high demand, with the Maldives and Seychelles continuing to perform well.

Travellers can explore dnata Travel’s winter offers on the newly enhanced dnataTravel.com website. The website offers savings and added extras on trending winter sun, winter snow, and all-inclusive holidays.

Top offers include a stay in the trending destination of Sri Lanka at the five-star Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in a Premier Beach Access Room with daily breakfast and 25% savings on a traveller’s stay. In the ever-popular Maldives, travellers can stay at the five-star Kandima Maldives with 40% savings and complimentary kids’ stays.