PG introduces a one-way flight CNX to KBV

BANGKOK, 12 November 2024: Bangkok Airways has resumed domestic flights between Chiang Mai and Krabi during the winter timetable that runs through 31 March 2025.

The airline last flew the route in 2020. It links the northern city of Chiang Mai with Krabi, a coastal resort on the southern mainland coast facing the Andaman Sea 100 km from Phuket island.

Demonstrating a cautious policy, the airline offers three weekly services: Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday using an A320, and it’s only one way. Travellers must join a flight to Bangkok on the return leg and connect with flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to Chiang Mai. Reflecting its conservative policy, the airline has yet to resume flights between Bangkok and another northern city, Chiang Rai, which stopped in March 2020.

PG’s new one-way service Chiang Mai – Krabi competes with Thai AirAsia, which serves the route with roundtrip flights (both ways) and schedules 18 weekly flights. Flights depart Chiang Mai for Krabi twice daily, in the morning and evening, while midday flights depart on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

PG introduced the one-way flight to serve its codeshare partners — international airlines that have passengers planning to visit Chiang Mai for its culture and heritage, transfer to Krabi for a beach holiday and then return to Bangkok to connect with international flights to Europe.

Flight Schedule

Flight PG246 departs Chiang Mai (CNX) at 1435 and arrives in Krabi (KBV) at 1630.

The airline has increased Bangkok – Krabi (roundtrip) flights by adding PG261, which departs Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) at 0750 and arrives at Krabi International Airport (KBV) at 0920.

It has added an evening flight, PG 263, departing Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) at 1900 and arriving at Krabi International Airport (KBV) at 2030.

These two flights are in addition to three daily roundtrip flights on the Bangkok – Krabi route, which depart the Thai capital mid-morning, lunchtime, and evening.