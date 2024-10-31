Middle East tensions impact flight schedules

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2024: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended services to and from Iran and Lebanon until further notice, while flights to Jordan and Iraq will operate only during daylight hours.

In a statement released earlier this week, the airline said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. For updated travel schedules, visit qatarairways.com or contact the airline’s call centre at +974 41445555. Passenger safety and security remains our highest priority.”

Travel alerts temporarily suspend flights to some Middle East destinations.

Numerous airlines operating from home bases in the Middle East have announced the temporary suspension or reduction of flights to daylight operation to and from Jordan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, citing the “current situation” in the Middle East.

Emirates has cancelled flights to Beirut until 30 November and to Baghdad until 14 November.

Lufthansa Group has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until 25 November, while its low-cost carrier Eurowings has suspended them until 30 November. Flights to Tehran are cancelled until 31 January 2025 and to Beirut until 28 February 2025.